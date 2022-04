Gennadiy Golovkin would’ve preferred much more activity than he has had since his brutal battle with Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October 2019. He has fought just once in the 30 months since he edged Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden in BoxingScene.com’s “Fight of the Year” for 2019. Golovkin’s only action since he defeated Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision in their 12-rounder was a seven-round demolition of Poland’s Kamil Szeremeta, who was the mandatory challenger for his IBF middleweight title, in December 2020 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

