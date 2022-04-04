ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Video: Car fire on I-87

By Richard Roman
 2 days ago

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Sunday, at about 1 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a car fire off the shoulder of an area of the Northway on I-87. Police said the driver and passengers were able to escape with their few belongings before the car was fully engulfed.

According to police, emergency responders were dispatched to assist, but no serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The area has been cleared and Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the car fire.

No further information is available at this time by the police. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.

