ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

At NC religious conference, Denzel Washington revisits Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at Oscars

By Jesse Ullmann
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zreB9_0eyMnJ5h00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington attended a religious leadership conference in Charlotte this weekend and spoke on a number of topics including last week’s Will Smith slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Washington was on stage with pastor and moderator T.D. Jakes, and explained why he got up and spoke with Smith immediately after the incident.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars after joke about Smith’s wife

“Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you then you know you’re doing something wrong’,” Washington said from the stage at the Charlotte Convention Center.

“The devil goes ‘oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something, right? And for whatever reason, the devil got a hold of that circumstance that night.”

After Smith struck comedian Chris Rock for a joke about Smith’s wife Jada, Washington went over to console Smith.

“I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer.”

Pastor Joel Osteen and the President of Ghana were among other guests who appeared during the course of the three-day event.

Will Smith resigns from Academy after slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

On Friday, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Smith said Friday. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

The International Leadership Conference is an annual conference founded by Jakes that first launched in 2011.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 5

Nathan Kluttz
2d ago

First of all, the devil doesn't ignore anybody. The Bible says that he controls unbelievers by his will, and for his purpose. While trying to ruin the testimonies of Christians so that they don't put a wrench in his plans. Denzel is just rattling off religious talk

Reply
5
Evon Williams
1d ago

Ok people needs to stop playing with God the divil had nothing to do with this you have to be saved for the divil to mess with you plug Denzel is not saved and will Smith also will was laughing at frist until Jada gave him that look just ashamed how people use God 😒🤫🗣️

Reply
3
Check out more stories from
CBS 17
CBS 17

10K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Society
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
T.d. Jakes
Person
Joel Osteen
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
CBS 17

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A dozen people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Wjzy
Page Six

Will Smith, Chris Rock to work out slap incident after Oscars 2022

The mea culpas are going to come post-Oscars. Page Six has exclusively learned that Will Smith and Chris Rock are expected to work out their issues at an event after the awards show following the now-infamous slap. Both are expected to attend the annual Vanity Fair Oscars bash, but it’s unclear if they’ll make amends before or during that soirée. But party sources tell us that moments after Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Rock, security immediately started strategizing because Smith had 20-plus attendees in his party. Sources at the Academy Awards also told us after the slap seen ’round the world...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Kimmel Says Will Smith’s Chris Rock Slap Means ‘I’ve Only Now Hosted the Second-Craziest Oscars’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars during the insane year “Moonlight” won only after “La La Land” was wrongly declared the winner. So, he knows a lot about wild Oscar ceremonies. And he brought that expertise to his monologue on Monday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” by devoting a huge portion of it to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Will Smith's PR Consulted Him During the Commercial Break After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

Will Smith was seemingly spotted consulting with his PR rep during an Oscars commercial break after what appeared to be an unscripted confrontation involving a slap between him and Chris Rock. Ramin Setoodeh, the executive editor of Variety, tweeted a video of what took place right after the incident, writing, "Will Smith’s publicist came over and talked to him at the last commercial. There was also someone standing next to Jada."
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

Make the Case: Denzel Washington Deserves Best Actor for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Twenty years ago this month—still early in this godforsaken Willennium—most Oscar bettors and prognosticators were predicting a historic, if slightly anticlimactic, finish to that season’s Best Actor race. Russell Crowe, who had won the year prior for his role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, was poised to win again, this time for portraying mathematician John Nash in Ron Howard’s mawkish A Beautiful Mind. It would make him the third man (after Spencer Tracy for Captains Courageous and Boys Town in 1938 and ’39 and Tom Hanks for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump in 1994 and ’95) to win that award in consecutive years. All indications were that the statuette was Crowe’s: He took the corresponding categories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Golden Globes, and the BAFTAs, beating each of his four fellow Oscar nominees at least once.
MOVIES
People

Alec Baldwin Says Oscars 'Turned Into The Jerry Springer Show': 'I Love You Chris Rock'

Alec Baldwin is weighing in on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards. During Sunday night's ceremony, Will, who later won Best Actor, walked onto the stage and struck Rock in response to a joke he made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment left the comedian speechless, but he kept the show going by making light of the incident and moving on.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Will Smith’s Path to the Oscars Started with ‘Six Degrees of Separation’

Consider for a moment: you’re an up-and-coming television actor at the helm of a wildly successful sitcom. A move to the silver screen would seem like the inevitable next step, but your Hollywood bona fides are far from established. You anxiously await the call for your agent to tell you that you’ve made it, the big one has come through, you’re a multi-millionaire. All of your debts are cleared. You’re a leading man.
CELEBRITIES
CBS 17

CBS 17

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy