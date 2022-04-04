10 actors who have been in more than 100 films each

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and King of Thieves. There are no new movies to the list on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Tuesday, March 29, but they're in a very different order from yesterday. Yesterday's No. 1 and No. 2 are the same, Blade Runner 2049 and The Adam Project, respectively, but the new No. 3, Michael Caine-led heist movie King of Thieves, shot all the way up from No. 10. Netflix subscribers want to see geezers do crimes. And yesterday's No. 3 (Black Crab) and No. 4 (A Walk Among the Tombstones) are down to No. 8 and No. 7, respectively. Despicable Me 2, which is expiring from Netflix in a couple of days, is back up to No. 4 from the No. 7 spot yesterday.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO