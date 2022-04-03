Police Log: 4-4-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

David Conception Lugo , 30, of 248 Washington St., was arrested on a warrant for leaving the scene of personal injury and consuming alcohol from an open container at 2:59 p.m. Saturday.

Matthew March , 34, of 21 Fairfield St., Revere, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation and trespassing at 3:47 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:09 a.m. Friday at the MBTA maintenance garage at 985 Western Ave.; at 7:39 a.m. Friday at 254 Chatham St.; at 7:42 a.m. Friday at Central Avenue and Oxford Street; at 11:56 a.m. Friday at Collins Street and Jewetts Court; at 12:20 p.m. Friday at Chestnut and Maple streets; at 12:39 p.m. Friday at A.L. Prime Energy at 423 Boston St.; at 2:36 p.m. Friday at 125 Pleasant St.; at 4:25 p.m. Friday at 35 Washington St.; at 5:11 p.m. Friday at 679 Western Ave.; at 5:25 p.m. Friday at 130 Holyoke St.; at 1:06 a.m. Saturday at Commercial Street and the Lynnway; at 1:20 p.m. Saturday at Chestnut and Goodridge streets; at 2:14 p.m. Saturday at N Common and S Common streets; 4:16 p.m. Saturday at 23 Mall St.; at 11:39 p.m. Saturday at 102 Keslar Ave.; at 11:55 p.m. Saturday at 16 Lynnfield St.; at 12:13 a.m. Sunday on Market Street.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at 5:03 p.m. Friday at CVS Pharmacy 200 S Common St.; at 8:44 p.m. Saturday at the shelter at 360 Washington St.; at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at 43 Rockaway St.; at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at 89 Liberty St.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 10:55 p.m. Saturday at 600 Chestnut St.

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 3:12 p.m. Saturday at Casey’s Shell at 122 Boston St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering in progress at 6:57 p.m. Friday at 30 Henry Ave.

A report of a past breaking and entering at 7:33 a.m. Friday at 16 Etna Place; at 1:10 p.m. Saturday at 11 Pinkham St.

A report of a past motor vehicle breaking and entering 1:56 p.m. Sunday at 124 Central Ave

Complaints

A report of a con/scam at 1:27 p.m. Sunday at Casey’s Shell at 535 Lynnway.

A report of a fight at 12:09 p.m. Friday at Fecteau-Leary Middle School at 33 N Common St.

A report of threats at 9:29 p.m. Saturday at 7-Eleven at 201 Lewis St.

Theft

A report of larceny at 11:07 a.m. Friday at 35 Orchard St.; at 1:55 p.m. Friday at 612 Summer St.; at 4:44 p.m. Friday at 751 Lynnway; at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the YMCA at 20 Neptune Blvd.; at 7:11 p.m. Friday 31 Broad St.

A report of a robbery at 2:50 p.m. Friday at 30 Hanover St.

A report of shoplifting at 2:35 p.m. Sunday at Walmart at 780 Lynnway.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 9:51 a.m. Saturday at 15 Bellevue Road; at 10:36 a.m. Saturday at 30 Estes St.; at 8:07 p.m. Saturday at 170 S Common St.; at 10:06 p.m. Saturday 3 Kingsley Terrace; at 2:36 p.m. Sunday at 43 State St.; at 2:59 p.m. Sunday at 60 Lewis St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:19 p.m. Friday at 33 High St.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 12:29 p.m. Friday at 15-17 Moulton St.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:03 p.m. Friday at Elm Place and Essex Street.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 1:41 p.m. Friday at 221 Paradise Road.

Complaints

Multiple reports of a bomb threat made via Snapchat around 7:15 a.m. Friday at Swampscott High School at 200 Essex St. An arrest was made.

A report of a disturbance at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s at 1005 Paradise Road.

A caller reported a group of 10-12-year-old kids were riding out into traffic and causing problems with customers in the parking lot.

Trespassing

A report of an unknown party possibly in a vacant unit at 12:26 p.m. Friday at 20 Superior St.

Vandalism

A report of a past motor vehicle vandalism at 5:13 a.m. Friday at 78 Pine St.

