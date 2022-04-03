ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

Police Log: 4-4-22

By Daily Item Staff
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7NhO_0eyMmSgN00

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

David Conception Lugo , 30, of 248 Washington St., was arrested on a warrant for leaving the scene of personal injury and consuming alcohol from an open container at 2:59 p.m. Saturday.

Matthew March , 34, of 21 Fairfield St., Revere, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation and trespassing at 3:47 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:09 a.m. Friday at the MBTA maintenance garage at 985 Western Ave.; at 7:39 a.m. Friday at 254 Chatham St.; at 7:42 a.m. Friday at Central Avenue and Oxford Street; at 11:56 a.m. Friday at Collins Street and Jewetts Court; at 12:20 p.m. Friday at Chestnut and Maple streets; at 12:39 p.m. Friday at A.L. Prime Energy at 423 Boston St.; at 2:36 p.m. Friday at 125 Pleasant St.; at 4:25 p.m. Friday at 35 Washington St.; at 5:11 p.m. Friday at 679 Western Ave.; at 5:25 p.m. Friday at 130 Holyoke St.; at 1:06 a.m. Saturday at Commercial Street and the Lynnway; at 1:20 p.m. Saturday at Chestnut and Goodridge streets; at 2:14 p.m. Saturday at N Common and S Common streets; 4:16 p.m. Saturday at 23 Mall St.; at 11:39 p.m. Saturday at 102 Keslar Ave.; at 11:55 p.m. Saturday at 16 Lynnfield St.; at 12:13 a.m. Sunday on Market Street.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at 5:03 p.m. Friday at CVS Pharmacy 200 S Common St.; at 8:44 p.m. Saturday at the shelter at 360 Washington St.; at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at 43 Rockaway St.; at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at 89 Liberty St.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 10:55 p.m. Saturday at 600 Chestnut St.

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 3:12 p.m. Saturday at Casey’s Shell at 122 Boston St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering in progress at 6:57 p.m. Friday at 30 Henry Ave.

A report of a past breaking and entering at 7:33 a.m. Friday at 16 Etna Place; at 1:10 p.m. Saturday at 11 Pinkham St.

A report of a past motor vehicle breaking and entering 1:56 p.m. Sunday at 124 Central Ave

Complaints

A report of a con/scam at 1:27 p.m. Sunday at Casey’s Shell at 535 Lynnway.

A report of a fight at 12:09 p.m. Friday at Fecteau-Leary Middle School at 33 N Common St.

A report of threats at 9:29 p.m. Saturday at 7-Eleven at 201 Lewis St.

Theft

A report of larceny at 11:07 a.m. Friday at 35 Orchard St.; at 1:55 p.m. Friday at 612 Summer St.; at 4:44 p.m. Friday at 751 Lynnway; at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the YMCA at 20 Neptune Blvd.; at 7:11 p.m. Friday 31 Broad St.

A report of a robbery at 2:50 p.m. Friday at 30 Hanover St.

A report of shoplifting at 2:35 p.m. Sunday at Walmart at 780 Lynnway.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 9:51 a.m. Saturday at 15 Bellevue Road; at 10:36 a.m. Saturday at 30 Estes St.; at 8:07 p.m. Saturday at 170 S Common St.; at 10:06 p.m. Saturday 3 Kingsley Terrace; at 2:36 p.m. Sunday at 43 State St.; at 2:59 p.m. Sunday at 60 Lewis St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:19 p.m. Friday at 33 High St.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 12:29 p.m. Friday at 15-17 Moulton St.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:03 p.m. Friday at Elm Place and Essex Street.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 1:41 p.m. Friday at 221 Paradise Road.

Complaints

Multiple reports of a bomb threat made via Snapchat around 7:15 a.m. Friday at Swampscott High School at 200 Essex St. An arrest was made.

A report of a disturbance at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s at 1005 Paradise Road.

A caller reported a group of 10-12-year-old kids were riding out into traffic and causing problems with customers in the parking lot.

Trespassing

A report of an unknown party possibly in a vacant unit at 12:26 p.m. Friday at 20 Superior St.

Vandalism

A report of a past motor vehicle vandalism at 5:13 a.m. Friday at 78 Pine St.

The post Police Log: 4-4-22 appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com

3K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

524K+

Views

Follow Itemlive.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swampscott, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Swampscott, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Revere, MA
CBS Boston

Man Seriously Injured In Chinatown Carjacking; Suspect Arrested

BOSTON (CBS) – Speaking from his hospital bed at Tufts Medical Center, 64-year-old Wei Wu says he’s happy to be alive after being carjacked Thursday afternoon in Chinatown. “I wanted to stop him from stealing my car,” Wu said. Wu said he was working Thursday afternoon selling oranges on Beach Street as he does several days a week. He had just started up his car when a man came and hopped in the driver seat and began to drive away. That’s when Wu tried to stop him. “He pushed the car door and it hit me so I hurt,” Wu said....
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick woman faces accessory charge in Brockton killing

The Plymouth County district attorney said Wednesday that a Rhode Island woman was one of two people arrested in Virginia in connection with a fatal shooting in Brockton. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Brima Koroma of Boston was shot to death Tuesday afternoon on East Street. The district attorney's office said two...
BROCKTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad St#Personal Injury#Police#Vandalism#Jewetts Court#Chestnut And Maple#A L Prime Energy#Lynnway#N Common And S Common
FUN 107

New Bedford Homicide Victim Identified

NEW BEDFORD — The victim of a homicide in New Bedford last night has been identified as 35-year-old city resident Eric Jose Carlos, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office noted that New Bedford and state police detectives continue to investigate the murder, which took...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Four-alarm fire destroys home, multiple acres of brush, in Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. (WLNE)- A home in Lynn was destroyed by a four-alarm fire on Saturday afternoon. The fire spread from the home to a nearby brush area, burning multiple acres into the woods, according to the city’s fire department. Officials said that the fire started on Broadway just after...
LYNN, MA
WMUR.com

Bedford police say they have identified purse-snatching suspect

BEDFORD, N.H. — Police in Bedford say they plan to make an arrest of a man they say stole a woman's purse while she was shopping at a store. Bedford police said the robbery happened at about 2:30 p.m. at Marshall's on South River Road. Police said a man inside the store shoplifted a few purses that were on display before stealing a purse from a 61-year-old woman's shopping cart.
BEDFORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WPRI 12 News

Family displaced by Fall River fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a historic home in Fall River Sunday afternoon. Crews responding to High Street around 5:15 p.m. saw heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof. Fire officials tell 12 News that the flames weren’t the only obstacle they had to face. “We […]
FALL RIVER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Amesbury, MA Man Dies After Driving Into NH Pond

The body of an Amesbury man was found Sunday morning inside a car submerged in a privately owned pond in Lee. Lee Police said the residents of a home on Wadleigh Falls Road near the border with Newmarket notified police around 7:30 a.m. when they first noticed the 2018 Honda CRV in their pond. When police and fire personnel arrived, they learned that a neighbor heard a loud noise coming from area of the pond around 3:15 a.m.
AMESBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Tewksbury Man Witnesses Thieves Cut Catalytic Converter Off RV

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A suspect is due in Lowell District Court charged with larceny for allegedly cutting the catalytic converter right from beneath the motorhome of a Tewksbury man. Al Sharpe says it was surreal when he witnessed the crime on his own property in the middle of the day. His home surveillance camera was rolling when a dark colored SUV suddenly pulled up in the driveway. “I looked out front and saw a strange car I didn’t recognize,” Sharpe said. He says the doorbell then rang over and over again, and the camera captures someone getting out...
TEWKSBURY, MA
ABC6.com

Local auto salvage owner reacts to rising converter thefts

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Owner of J&D Auto Salvage and Sales in West Warwick says that the recent uptick in catalytic converter thefts threatens and undermines his business. Six catalytic converters and cutting tools were seized in Seekonk over a week ago, as announced Monday by the town’s...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy