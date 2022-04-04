Swerve Strickland Makes An Appearance At The Grammys

Ceaser has had problems in his relationship with Suzette. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser isn’t on the best terms with his daughter Cheyenne. At the height of the pandemic, she moved to Atlanta to live with him and his girlfriend Suzette. They had recently purchased a house together. And Cheyenne’s mother Crystal thought it would be a good idea for her to spend some time with her father. However, things went left. Cheyenne began to feel as if Ceaser was treating Suzette’s children better. She told her Instagram followers that the breaking point was when Ceaser allegedly told her to wash the dishes one evening. Cheyenne went on to take a shower instead. And she alleged that Ceaser got angry and put his hands on her.

