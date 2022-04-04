ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Vitello Talks Weekend Sweep Of Rival Vanderbilt

By Ryan Schumpert
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee kept its program-best 19-game winning streak going Sunday afternoon, defeating No. 9 Vanderbilt, 5-0, for the series sweep. The Vols’ offense got off to a slow start before Drew Gilbert opened the fourth inning with his third home run of the season. Tennessee would add runs thanks...

Tennessee sweeps Vanderbilt for first time since 2009

(WCYB) — Behind Drew Beam's complete-game two-hit shutout, Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 5-0 on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep. It's the first time the Vols have swept the Commodores since 2009. Tennessee scored first in the fourth thanks to Drew Gilbert's solo home run. The Vols would score...
KNOXVILLE, TN
