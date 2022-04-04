ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Delgado’s 4-3, 10th inning win earns weekend sweep of Baton Rouge

crescentcitysports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – Delgado completed the weekend sweep of Baton Rouge with a 4-3 walkoff victory in the bottom of the tenth Sunday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium. With the game tied 3-3, Brayden Caskey reached base on a one-out single in the 10th and advanced on a double by Ethan Lege. Jacob...

crescentcitysports.com

Natchez Democrat

Continued growth, Bulldogs drop game to Brookhaven, play strong in start

NATCHEZ — Friday night, Brookhaven led Natchez 2-0 after five innings. Two runs in the sixth and four runs in the seventh put the Bulldogs in an 8-0 hole. Natchez wasn’t able to push any runs across the plate in the final frame as they lost 8-0. Brookhaven took advantage of some walks to get timely hits in the win. Brookhaven had seven hits in the game.
NATCHEZ, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
NOLA.com

Giardina's dominant relief outing paces Chapelle

Chapelle’s Kayla Giardina came in for starting pitcher Delaney Trosclair with two runners on base and one out in the fourth inning. The sophomore struck out the final two batters to end the scoring threat. It would be a familiar theme for Giardina, as she did not allow a...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
WAFB

Is Baton Rouge finally done with freezes for the spring?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are very, very likely done with freezes for the Spring. But be aware that La Niña winter/springs - the pattern that we are currently in - can be a little squirrelly with the ups-and-downs of temperatures, just as we saw with the record freeze this past Sunday morning!
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese sets season scoring highs during doubleheader wins over UAPB

LAKE CHARLES- McNeese softball extended its run-rule victory streak to four straight game and its overall winning streak to nine with two five inning wins over Arkansas Pine-Bluff Monday at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. The Cowgirls (21,14) outscored the Lady Lions (4, 29) 29-2 with a combined 23 hits, holding UPAB to eight hits on the day.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

McLeod and Young Homer in 7-3 Victory Over UL-Lafayette

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech takes game one of the mid-week series 7-3 over UL-Lafayette at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park on Tuesday night. LA Tech (20-9, 6-3 C-USA) takes game one of the mid-week series over UL-Lafayette (14-14, 4-5 Sun Belt) behind a Logan McLeod and Taylor Young home run along with a strong start from Greg Martinez on the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Courier

Houma-area high school baseball top 5 teams for week of April 4

Here are the top five LHSAA high school baseball teams in the Houma area entering the week of April 4. 1. Vandebilt Catholic (22-4). The Terriers have continued their success with a five-game winning streak. Eli David helped with a walk-off single to beat South Terrebonne 7-6 on Thursday. Michael Rodrigue struck out six batters in a 3-1 win over South Terrebonne on Saturday. Last week: No. 1. ...
HOUMA, LA
Tennis World Usa

Ascanio Pacelli: "Tiger Woods is a monster"

The state of emergency has also ended for the Golf. The one with a capital g is played every year in April at the Augusta National (Georgia) and in July on a rotating course for the British Open. Ascanio Pacelli is leaving for Georgia where he will once again experience "the best five days of his life"
GOLF

