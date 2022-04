If you are a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, then you are well aware of just how awful this season has been. The Lakers were supposed to be one of the best teams in the entire league, and with three superstars and five future Hall of Famers, this squad was destined for another championship. Instead, the Lakers are at risk of not making the playoffs, and many fans are trying to find a scapegoat for all of this.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO