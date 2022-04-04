ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande Announces She's Skipping Grammys 2022 Hours Before Ceremony

By Gabrielle Chung
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank u, maybe next year. Hours before the 2022 Grammys, Ariana Grande -- who is nominated for three awards at the April 3 ceremony -- announced that she will not be joining her fellow nominees at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Instead, the "POV" singer shared several behind-the-scenes...

