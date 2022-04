As House of the Dragon officially enters post-production, author George R. R. Martin confirmed that there are three more Game of Thrones spinoffs currently being written. Sharing the news on his blog, the creator revealed that while he cannot divulge the information on the “live action shows for HBO, and animated shows for HBO Max” they are developing, he does have important updates on other projects. Firstly, Rome creator and showrunner Bruno Heller has begun writing the pilot script for The Sea Snake, which was formerly titled Nine Voyages and will focus on Corlys Velaryon — “since we wanted to avoid having two shows with numbers in the title.” Secondly, the Nymeria series Ten Thousand Ships has received several drafts from showrunner Amanda Segel and, finally, the Dunk & Egg series will be helmed by Steve Conrad who is “determined to do a faithful adaptation of the stories.” The title of the series could possibly be A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms or The Hedge Knight, but a decision is yet to be made.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO