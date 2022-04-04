ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a mom – here’s how I make bath time fun for my kids using cheap Dollar Tree buys

By Franca Akenami
 2 days ago

A SAVVY mom has found a way to ensure that bath time is a blast for her kids.

Innovative, mother Celena Kinsey made her way to her local Dollar Tree to purchase noodles to keep her kids entertained while they get clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reQqD_0eyMj8bn00
The kids can use the noodles as pipes Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0Uy5_0eyMj8bn00
The mom suggested to give your kids a ladle and let them have a good time Credit: TikTok

On her TikTok, she explained how to make the bath a reality.

You cut the noodles up and add them to a bath or an outdoor kiddie pool to make a giant noodle pit.

Then you give your kids a ladle and let them have a good time.

They can use the noodles as pipes or make patterns or build towers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYBe2_0eyMj8bn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQKC2_0eyMj8bn00

According to Kinsey, the hack keeps her kids "super entertained for at least an hour."

Elsewhere, another mom, Kate Bast, revealed her own way to entertain her toddlers while they bathe.

Her method involved taking small toys she had around the house and squishing them into balloons.

This is followed by filling the balloons up with water and freezing them.

Finally, the balloons are removed to reveal a frozen 'egg' with toys in the middle.

The balloons are then put in the bathtub, and Bast watches them 'hatch' with her kids as they do their bath time routine.

She highlighted in the comment section that it's important to "always supervise your children when doing the activities and hacks" shared by her.

Viewers were delighted with Bast's solution, many calling it a super entertaining idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWaC1_0eyMj8bn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neOfF_0eyMj8bn00

"I'm doing this tomorrow (or the next day because freezing time)," one enthused mother wrote.

"Are you a genius or are you a genius?" another added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1ZUI_0eyMj8bn00
The kids could build towers with the noodles Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQwQk_0eyMj8bn00
The noodles could also be placed in a kiddie pool Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085PUb_0eyMj8bn00
You simply cut the noodles up and add them to a bath Credit: TikTok

