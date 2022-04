Aaron Morris, Crimson Cliffs (Jr.) Aaron Morris was the unsung hero of Crimson Cliffs’ impressive two-game sweep of defending state champion Snow Canyon last week. Morris came on in relief in both games, pitching 4⅔ innings while striking out nine and only allowing three hits and zero runs. On Tuesday he came on in relief of winning pitcher Beau Sampson and then on Friday in relief of Jaiven Ross. He was up to the challenge each time, lowering his ERA in 16⅓ innings this year to 0.42.

