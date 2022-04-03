Water rescue in Inner Harbor Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE WJZ — Baltimore’s firefighters are trying to contain a spill that threatens to contaminate the Inner Harbor, according to authorities. The local firefighters’ union said in a social media post on Friday that the substance floating around in the water may be oil. The Baltimore City Fire Department’s fireboat and hazmat crew are working to identify the substance and figure out where it is coming from. ☣️HAZMAT☣️1600 blk S Clinton St 21224#CantonIndustrialArea@Zeke_Cohen@BaltimorePolice @FOP3 notified #BMORESBravest of a potential oil spill into the #InnerHarbor. #BCFDSOC Hazmat & Fireboat are on scene attempting to identify what it is and where it’s coming from. pic.twitter.com/owDoVKWAMn — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 6, 2022 WJZ’s Annie-Rose Ramos is reporting that the spill has originated from an old storm drain. #HAPPENING NOW: **the spill is not from tanks it’s from old storm drain. Rain pushed debris (including oil) into harbor Firefighters from the hazmat team and Engine 41 Working at the scene But seems to be a storm related issue @wjz pic.twitter.com/0UhgKsnXN5 — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) April 6, 2022

