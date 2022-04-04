Sacramento Mass Shooting: Sacramento Police give update on mass shooting, offer resources for family of victims

The mother of one of the victims in the Sacramento mass shooting has decried the “senseless” massacre as the hunt for multiple gunmen carries on. Sergio Harris, 38, was a married father of two who died in the shooting at around 2am on Sunday morning in the California state capital. In total, six people were killed and 12 were injured – four of them critically. His mother, Pamela Harris, told NBC’s Today that “hopefully they’ll catch these people and prosecute them to the fullest”. “Because this was senseless,” she added. She said that there were “bullets everywhere” after at...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO