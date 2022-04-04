ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento Mass Shooting: Sacramento Police give update on mass shooting, offer resources for family of victims

CBS News

Philadelphia police say mass shooting was hired hit

Police say a mass shooting that left one person dead and six injured in Philadelphia last September was the result of a hired hit carried out on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon, reports CBS Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond says 26-year-old Steven Jones was standing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

At least 7 injured after mass shooting in Chicago

Officials say seven people were transported to local hospitals after a shooting in Chicago. Police say the incident began when individuals inside two cars started talking to a group gathered outside a restaurant. WMAQ’s Christian Farr reports.March 14, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Mother of Sacramento shooting victim decries ‘senseless massacre’ as hunt for multiple gunmen continues

The mother of one of the victims in the Sacramento mass shooting has decried the “senseless” massacre as the hunt for multiple gunmen carries on. Sergio Harris, 38, was a married father of two who died in the shooting at around 2am on Sunday morning in the California state capital. In total, six people were killed and 12 were injured – four of them critically. His mother, Pamela Harris, told NBC’s Today that “hopefully they’ll catch these people and prosecute them to the fullest”. “Because this was senseless,” she added. She said that there were “bullets everywhere” after at...
Miami Herald

‘Mummified’ body found in wall by construction crew at CA convention center, cops say

Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
