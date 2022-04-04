ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Young filmmakers get a chance to show off their skills

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 24th Annual Sarasota Film Festival is a 10-day event featuring a cross-section of movies everybody can appreciate. Local moviegoers are enjoying Hollywood Nights during the Sarasota...

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Complex

Watch Keke Palmer in This Exclusive ‘Alice’ Clip

Quiet as its kept, 2022 might be Keke Palmer’s year. Before her work in Disney Pixar’s Lightyear and Jordan Peele’s Nope drops later this year, she plays the titular role in Alice, a thriller written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Palmer’s Alice is a young woman born into slavery...only it’s 1973. She doesn’t know that initially, but when she finds out? Run.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

3 Iconic Performances By Black Actresses That Inspired Keke Palmer Growing Up

Keke Palmer is about to really blow up this year, between her leading role in Jordan Peele’s Nope and as a voice in the Toy Story spinoff Lightyear. But the 28-year-old has been working in Hollywood since she was ten years old. The actress found her first role in Barbershop 2 before starring in Akeelah and the Bee, along with also being in Madea’s Family Reunion and the Disney Channel film Jump In!. As Palmer branches out in more movies and television, she spoke with us about the movies early on that inspired her.
CELEBRITIES
104.3 WOW Country

‘Bringing up Bates’ Star Lawson Bates Shows off His Country Skills on ‘Crazy Love’ [Exclusive Premiere]

The story of Lawson Bates’ song “Crazy Love” is already a complex one. The sweet sentiments that fill the sonically diverse song were first featured on his family’s reality show Bringing up Bates, as Bates sang "Crazy Love" at one of his sisters' weddings. But then, the song sat on the shelf for a few years, as Bates contemplated what to do with it next.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
City
Bradenton, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Mysuncoast.com

Artists carve masterpieces at annual Chalk Festival

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Artists are showing off their masterpieces on the pavements of Venice for the annual Chalk Festival. Sea turtles, horses, boxing robots, you name it. Artists from all over the world are making their own unique spin on the craft armed with imagination and plenty of chalk.
VENICE, FL
Cars 108

Nicolas Cage Says There’s Still ‘A Chance’ He Plays Superman

Out of all the stars who almost played superhero roles, Nicolas Cage remains one of the most enigmatic. The actor was supposed to play Superman in Tim Burton’s ultimately scrapped film Superman Lives, and even posed for some dramatic photos suited up as the character. When the movie didn’t come to pass, Cage joined the ranks of would-be cinematic superheroes, and that was that. Or so we thought.
BURTON, MI
FanSided

Dancing with the Stars season 31 is not coming to ABC in April 2022

Are you missing your favorite dancing competition series? Welcome to the club! At Hidden Remote, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars is a favorite! It features everything we love, fun competition, great musical numbers, and celebrities out of their element. It’s always so much fun seeing how the celebrities will react to the tough teachings of the professional dancers. That said, we can’t wait for the next season! When will Dancing with the Stars season 31 be coming out in 2022? Are we in for a long wait? Here’s what we know!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filmmakers#Hollywood Nights#Creativity#Wwsb#Rowlett Middle Academy
Variety

Pixar Promotes ‘Turning Red’ Filmmakers Lindsey Collins, Domee Shi to Leadership Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Pixar Animation Studios is promoting “Turning Red” producer Lindsey Collins and director Domee Shi into leadership roles at the company. Collins has been named into a new position, as senior vice president of development. She will lead the development group at Pixar for features and streaming, where current and upcoming filmmakers originate story ideas and shape them into movies for production. She will report to Pixar president Jim Morris and join the creative VP team which supports chief creative officer Pete Docter in guiding the studio’s creative direction. Collins joins five other SVPs at Pixar,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Turning Red Director and Producer Promoted to New Roles at Pixar

Two of the creative forces behind Pixar's latest hit are being promoted within Pixar Animation Studios. On Tuesday, it was reported that Turning Red director Domee Shi and producer Lindsey Collins will be taking on new leadership roles within the company. Shi has been promoted to vice president of creative, and will join directors Andrew Stanton, Peter Sohn, and Dan Scanlon in guiding the studio's filmmakers as part of the Pixar Braintrust. Meanwhile, Collins will now be operating as the senior vice president of development, where she will lead Pixar's development group for features and streaming.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Bay Believed Transformers Was Terrible During Test Screenings

Paramount's Transformers movies were a lot of things, but good films are not one of them. Fans, and critics alike hated most, if not all, of the Bay helmed films. Funnily enough, the director knows that his films based on the Autobots and Decepticons were terrible. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, the Transformers director revealed that he went to test screenings for the film and that's how he found out that they were terrible.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Richard Linklater Says He’s Never Made Money Off ‘Dazed and Confused,’ Got ‘Screwed’ by Studio

Click here to read the full article. “Dazed and Confused” is one of the defining American independent films of the 1990s and one of the most beloved cult classics of all time, but it turns out the film’s enduring legacy has never resulted in money for writer-director Richard Linklater. The filmmaker was recently asked by The Daily Beast if he made money off “Dazed and Confused,” to which he responded, “Fuck no!” “It’s like… where’s my money?” Linklater asked. “How come a movie that cost less than $7 million has $12 million in interest against it?” When asked how “Dazed and Confused”...
MOVIES
Mysuncoast.com

Discovering the Suncoast - Big Cat Habitat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lions and tigers and… a little bit of everything else. Nine generations of a family are living and working with exotic and endangered animals. They’re not all cute and cuddly. But they all get to live here in paradise at Big Cat Habitat. Do...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy