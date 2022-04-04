Young filmmakers get a chance to show off their skills

Two of the creative forces behind Pixar's latest hit are being promoted within Pixar Animation Studios. On Tuesday, it was reported that Turning Red director Domee Shi and producer Lindsey Collins will be taking on new leadership roles within the company. Shi has been promoted to vice president of creative, and will join directors Andrew Stanton, Peter Sohn, and Dan Scanlon in guiding the studio's filmmakers as part of the Pixar Braintrust. Meanwhile, Collins will now be operating as the senior vice president of development, where she will lead Pixar's development group for features and streaming.
