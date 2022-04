Nebraska men's basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday that Adam Howard will join the Husker coaching staff as an assistant coach. Howard comes to Lincoln after spending the past four seasons as an assistant at South Alabama, where he was promoted to associate head coach for the Jaguars prior to the 2021-22 season. At USA, he coordinated the Jaguars' full- and half-court defensive sets and worked with the post players, helping three players earn all-conference recognition.

