After a hot stove season interrupted by a work stoppage, it's time to rejoice, baseball fans: MLB opening week is finally here!. As the new season begins following an offseason filled with player movement, there are big questions across the majors. How will the Atlanta Braves follow up their surprising march to the 2021 World Series title? Will anyone stop the preseason favorite Los Angeles Dodgers now that All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman moved from Atlanta to L.A. this winter? Will the Toronto Blue Jays soar past the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in a loaded AL East? And who are the potential surprise teams that could surge in our rankings throughout 2022?

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO