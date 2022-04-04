Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
A 59-year-old Michigan man used prize money from previous lottery wins to buy two new tickets — and it paid off big time. He bought the Extreme Cash tickets at the Marathon gas station on Telegraph Road in Taylor, then started scratching the tickets as soon as he got in his car.
Daily lottery player Russell Turner watched a clerk add a new roll of scratch-off tickets after he purchased the final two recently at a Shell station in Kentucky. Turner just couldn’t help himself, so he bought a few more. The fourth ticket the Somerset, Kentucky, man scratched off was...
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s lottery drawing has climbed to an estimated $22 million with a cash option of $14.5 million. The winning numbers were: 9, 14, 28, 59 and 60,. The Mega Ball was 24. Megaplier was 5x. No one across the country hit Friday’s $20 million...
MONDAY night's Powerball jackpot is quite impressive, and the winning numbers have been revealed. Monday's estimated Powerball jackpot is worth $231million with a cash option of $147.5million. The winning numbers for Monday's draw are: 2, 32, 39, 46, 69, and the red ball is 6, with a Power Play 2x.
