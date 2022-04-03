Broadway community holds musical vigil for Ukraine

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:
- Russian pullback reveals horror -
Russian troops leave scenes of devastation in the city of Bucha, just outside Kyiv, where nearly 300 people have been buried in a mass grave, mayor Anatoly Fedoruk tells AFP.
The heavily destroyed city is littered with corpses, with 20 bodies dressed in civilian clothing strewn across a single tree-lined street. - Russian protesters detained -
Russian police detain 211 people in various cities around the country at protests against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, according to OVD-Info, an NGO.
In the Swiss capital Bern, thousands of people brave a surprise spring snowstorm to protest the war.
