New York City, NY

Broadway community holds musical vigil for Ukraine

By Rebecca Greenberg
NY1
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"Do You Hear the People Sing?" from the Tony Award-winning musical "Les Miserables" is what some members of the Broadway community call their anti-war anthem as war wages on in Ukraine. On Sunday, a group of performers weathered heavy rain to sing the song at a musical vigil for...

News 12

Musicians take the stage in White Plains for concert to benefit Ukraine

Musicians came together to perform in White Plains Sunday for a fundraiser event to benefit war-torn Ukraine. After seeing images out of the country, Neal Francese said he came up with the idea to host the event to benefit the people impacted by the war. He said the images of families and children being in the freezing cold and hungry motivated him to help.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WRGB

Siena College to hold prayer vigil for Ukraine

LOUDONVILLE, NY (WRGB) — As CBS6 continues to follow the latest developments on the Crisis in Ukraine, one Capital Region college student has a personal connection with the situation. Cristian Spariosu is a junior at Siena College. Cristian tells CBS6 that he has extended family in the Western region...
ALBANY, NY
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
extratv

Inside Val & Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Ukraine Relief Efforts

Val Chmerkovskiy is doing his part to help Ukraine amid its war with Russia. “Extra” spoke with Val in Fort Lee, New Jersey, where he was assisting in the efforts to help those in need during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Along with showing “blankets, women’s clothing, men’s...
FORT LEE, NJ
WLFI.com

Monticello community members hold prayers and donations for Ukraine

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Monticello community members gathered outside the White County Courthouse on Sunday to pray for Ukraine. Folks sat and stood with hands clasped and heads bowed as local pastors led prayers for those in the midst of war across the world. Donations were accepted for pack away hunger with a goal of raising twenty one hundred dollars to send a pallet of meals to the Ukrainian border to help refugees. They ended up raising enough money to send 4 pallets of food, or 28,000 meals.
MONTICELLO, IN
NBC Connecticut

Musical Benefit Vigil for Ukraine Held at Yale Chapel

A special concert was held at a chapel at Yale on Sunday as people raised money for war refugees from the conflict in Ukraine. This show of support for Ukraine took place inside the doors of the St. Thomas More Chapel. “I thought it was wonderful. I was thrilled to...
Register Citizen

Ridgefield holds candlelight vigil to support Ukraine amid Russian invasion: ‘We didn’t forget them’

RIDGEFIELD — Flickers of candlelight illuminated the center of Ballard Park Sunday evening as residents gathered to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The vigil came as the country ended its 18th day of war with Russia. It was organized by Women for Ridgefield, which seeks to forge friendships and join efforts to support the town, local charities and community members in need.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Deadline

Mantas Kvedaravicius Dies: Lithuanian Film Director Of ‘Mariupolis’ Shot Dead In Ukraine At 45

Click here to read the full article. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry is reporting that Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed Saturday in Mariupol, the under siege Ukrainian city and subject of his documentary films. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “While (he was) trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius,” the ministry’s information agency tweeted on Sunday. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda mourned the death in a statement. “We lost a creator well known in Lithuania and in the whole world, who, until the very last moment, in spite of danger, worked in Russia-occupied Ukraine.” Kvedaravicius, 45, was...
CELEBRITIES
FOX Carolina

Upstate ministry holds prayer vigil for Ukraine

Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the war continues in Ukraine, more organizations and people from the faith community are offering prayers for the country under fire. Sacred Traditions and Rituals (STAR) gathered for a prayer vigil in Spartanburg Monday evening. Concerned neighbors, praying Americans coming together for a cause.
SPARTANBURG, SC
NY1

College students from Ukraine face uncertainty

Bohdan Dudka planned on taking an internship this summer, after his junior year at Pace University. Now, he’s instead hoping to return home to Kyiv, to defend his country. “It’s your dignity, it’s your responsibility, it’s just like, what can you do? I am a young man of the conscript age,” he said. “As I didn't run from the war, I was here already, it's just more a question of what I believe in. And just dignity and about our country.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Russian pullback reveals horror -  Russian troops leave scenes of devastation in the city of Bucha, just outside Kyiv, where nearly 300 people have been buried in a mass grave, mayor Anatoly Fedoruk tells AFP. The heavily destroyed city is littered with corpses, with 20 bodies dressed in civilian clothing strewn across a single tree-lined street.  - Russian protesters detained - Russian police detain 211 people in various cities around the country at protests against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, according to OVD-Info, an NGO. In the Swiss capital Bern, thousands of people brave a surprise spring snowstorm to protest the war.
MILITARY

