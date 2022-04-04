ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect wanted from shooting near South Memphis convenience store, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Kevin Horsley (mpd)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed overnight near a convenience store in South Memphis.

The shooting happened at McLemore and Mississippi Boulevard near the Friend’s Food Market.

According to Memphis Fire officials, a call about the shooting came in at midnight.

Two nearby cars were also shot up.

The suspect is possibly known to the shooting victim, Elamo Wordolfa, police said.

Through the investigation, Kevin Horsley was developed as the suspect in this case.

A warrant for First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, and Employment of a Firearm had been issued for his arrest.

FOX13 is working to gather more details.

Check back for updates.

