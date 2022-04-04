ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USM baseball blanks La. Tech, 8-0, to win series

By WDAM Staff
Cover picture for the articleHATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurston Waldrep and Dalton Rogers combined on a one-hit shutout Sunday afternoon as the University of Southern Mississippi shut down Louisiana Tech University 8-0 at Pete Taylor Park. With the win, the Golden Eagles clinched the best-of three, Conference USA series after USM and Tech...

