Lady Vols hit five home runs, tying second-most single game program record

By Ken Lay
 2 days ago
No. 11 Tennessee defeated Mississippi State, 10-1, Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Tennessee (25-10, 7-4 SEC), who trailed 1-0 in the fourth inning, hit five home runs in the series finale against the Bulldogs (24-12, 5-4 SEC).

Mississippi State scored first in the second inning.

McKenna Gibson hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, giving the Lady Vols a 4-1 lead.

Zaida Puni extended Tennessee’s advantage to 5-1 in the fifth inning with a solo home run. Ashley Morgan added a two-run home run and Kelcy Leach hit a solo home run to extend Tennessee’s lead, 8-1.

Morgan’s two-run home run in the sixth inning ended the contest.

Tennessee’s five home runs against Mississippi State tied the second-most hit during a single game in program history. The Lady Vols’ program record for home runs in a single game occurred on May 17, 2014 against Virginia Tech (6).

Ashley Rogers (5-3) pitched three innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. She gave up one hit and one walk, while striking out five.

Pitcher Erin Edmondson closed the game with a scoreless sixth inning.

Bailey McCachren started for the Lady Vols, and pitched two innings. She surrendered one run, three hits and one walk.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

