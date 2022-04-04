13 On Your Side Forecast: More Snow On The Way!

Colder air and a few several-hour bursts of snow are on the way for just about everyone in Lower Michigan. The snow will develop this evening and continue through Saturday. Sometimes we forget we can have lake-effect snow in spring. Lake-effect snow isn’t as common in spring because don’t often get cold enough aloft to create the lake-effect process. Tonight and this weekend we will have no problem being cold enough for lake-effect snow.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO