ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

13 On Your Side Forecast: More Snow On The Way!

WZZM 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow, with some possible accumulation, is...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

More snow coming

The next system pushing into the NW will thicken the clouds over the mountains and ramp up the winds, as well. Mt. Bachelor won't see a lot of snow today, but both the wind and the snowfall will pick up tonight. The mountain will see 1-3 inches of new snow Tuesday, with snow showers lasting into Tuesday night. Clearing Wednesday won't last long, as more snow showers will press in Thursday. Snow showers are expected through Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall Saturday and Saturday night.
BEND, OR
MLive

More accumulating snow on the way for most of us Michiganders

Colder air and a few several-hour bursts of snow are on the way for just about everyone in Lower Michigan. The snow will develop this evening and continue through Saturday. Sometimes we forget we can have lake-effect snow in spring. Lake-effect snow isn’t as common in spring because don’t often get cold enough aloft to create the lake-effect process. Tonight and this weekend we will have no problem being cold enough for lake-effect snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
KAKE TV

Tuesday brings rain and snow to KAKEland

A rainy and snowy start to the day Tuesday with plenty of wind!. Despite the relatively warm ground temperatures, there is some accumulation on the pavement where the snow is coming down heavy. Slow down and be prepared for slick spots. The rain and snow will spin eastward through the...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Community Policy