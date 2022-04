AUBURN — Looking back on the 2021-22 college basketball season Wednesday, Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl was adamant that in the SEC's lackluster outcomes in the NCAA Tournament were not indicative of the league's overall strength. “I’m going to dispel the rumor that the SEC was overrated during the course of the season," Pearl said. "That’s just not right. Wrong. Demonstrated that throughout the year. I’ll use Kentucky as an example. Kentucky beat North Carolina by how many? And...

AUBURN, AL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO