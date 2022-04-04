ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs' Jock Landale: Won't return Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Landale won't return to Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right foot sprain, Paul...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell freezing Rudy Gobert out of Jazz offense?

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are known to have an icy relationship, but that may now be taking on an additional meaning. Twitter user Dustin Taylor shared an unbelievable statistic this week about Mitchell and Gobert — the former only passes to the latter (passes not assists) twice per game on average.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Wizards takeaways: C's bench shines in lopsided win

The Boston Celtics won handily in their final home of the regular season Sunday vs. the Washington Wizards. The TD Garden crowd was treated to a 144-102 C's victory. That propels them to second place in the Eastern Conference standings with the Milwaukee Bucks falling to the Dallas Mavericks. Boston has three games remaining in the campaign and currently sits 1.5 games behind the top-seeded Miami Heat.
NBA
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
Zach Collins
Jock Landale
Devontae Cacok
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
#Blazers#Spurs#Projectspurs Com
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Not expected back Wednesday

Kuzma (knee) is not expected to play Wednesday against the Hawks, Neil Dalal of Hoop District reports. With just two games left in the regular season, it seems unlikely that Kuzma will step on the court again. Assuming that's the case, he'll finish the year with averages of 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33.4 minutes -- all career highs.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Portland visits New Orleans on 3-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (27-52, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (35-44, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers take on New Orleans. The Pelicans are 24-25 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Pours in 23 points in wun

McCollum amassed 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 win over the Kings. McCollum continues to thrive with the Pelicans. He can flash tremendous upside with scoring totals of 30-plus points and also excels with excellent secondary numbers on a consistent basis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Antonio Spurs
Basketball
Sports
Reuters

Pelicans down Kings, seal Western Conference play-in bid

CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes scored 23 points apiece Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a Western Conference play-in berth with a 123-109 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. Hayes, with 12 rebounds, and Willy Hernangomez, with 12 points and 12 rebounds, put up double-doubles for the Pelicans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
Reuters

Warriors keep playoff position with easy win over Kings

EditorsNote: corrects Porter in graf 2 to Jr., style fixes in graf 8. Andrew Wiggins scored a game-high 25 points and the Golden State Warriors retained the No. 3 playoff position in the Western Conference with a 109-90 victory Sunday night that formally eliminated the host Sacramento Kings from postseason contention.
NBA
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (rest) starting for Suns on Tuesday; Landry Shamet back to bench

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Three Suns starters - Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton - got Sunday night's game off due to rest. But on Tuesday, all three are back in action and starting. As a result, Landry Shamet will revert to a bench role.
NBA

