Okemos, MI

Northbound Okemos Rd. down to one lane

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
Northbound Okemos Road will be down to one lane starting Monday, Apr. 4.

Okemos Road traveling northbound will be down to one lane from Shawnee Trail to Clinton Street for pavement removal and sewer work.

Motorists are advised to use the right northbound lane only. The eastbound center left turn lane at Mount Hope and Okemos Rd. will also be closed.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

