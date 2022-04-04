ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denzel Washington speaks publicly about Will Smith Oscar slap

 3 days ago

Denzel Washington spoke publicly about his interaction with Will Smith on Oscar night and what happened after Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.

Washington was a guest and speaker at Bishop T.D. Jakes' leadership summit on Saturday. During the two-hour discussion about faith and his award-winning acting career, Washington was asked about the infamous slap and what happened afterward.

"Well, there's a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you're doing something wrong," Washington said in video of the exchange posted on Jakes' verified Twitter account.

"You know, the devil goes, 'Oh, no, leave him alone, he's my favorite. Don't bother him.' Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it's because you're trying to do something right. And for whatever reason, the devil got a hold of that circumstance that night."

At the Academy Awards, Smith walked to the stage and slapped Chris Rock, who was presenting at the time, after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

RELATED | Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars after joke at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense, apologizes

The best actor winner for "King Richard" apologized to Chris Rock in an Instagram post for slapping the comedian onstage at the 2022 Oscars. Josh Einiger has more on Will Smith's apology.

Shortly after the incident, Smith won his first Academy Award and offered his apologies to the Academy and others for the earlier incident.

During his acceptance speech, Smith said that prior to his win, fellow nominee Washington shared some wisdom with him: "At your highest moment be careful, that's when the devil comes for you."

Washington said during Saturday's discussion that he, along with actor and producer Tyler Perry, prayed with Smith after the incident.

"Fortunately, there were people there, not just me, but others in the gap," Washington told Jakes. "Tyler Perry came right immediately, right over there with me."

RELATED | Will Smith resigns from Academy following backlash over Chris Rock slap

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after facing possible discipline from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Washington would not say what the three men spoke or prayed about after the incident.

"Who are we to condemn?" Washington asked. "I don't know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer."

Smith issued an apology on Monday in a statement on Instagram, calling his behavior "unacceptable and inexcusable."

The-CNN-Wire

& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Variety

The Oscars Will Talk About ‘Bruno’

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars will talk about Bruno, yes, yes, yes. The 94th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 27, will feature the first live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the breakout sensation from Disney’s animated musical “Encanto.” This year’s telecast will also include tributes to James Bond and “The Godfather,” which is turning 50. We don't talk about Bruno…except at this year's #Oscars! Catch the 94th Academy Awards hosted by @MoreReginaHall, @amyschumer, and @iamwandasykes LIVE Sunday, March 27 on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/9DZ23urvSM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2022 “Encanto,” a nominee for best animated film,...
MOVIES
Page Six

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny says Oscars slap ‘eats’ at him: ‘You just belittled him’

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award. Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris. Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles, CA
