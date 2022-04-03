ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UF WR Justin Shorter goes extra mile to improve himself, help Gators

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
Florida redshirt senior Justin Shorter, shown during a March 17 spring practice in Gainesville, is the Gators' leading returning receiver. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter arrives early and leaves late.

A day off is one misspent.

“I just feel like I’m wasting time,” Shorter said.

Shorter, a redshirt senior who turns 22 this month, maximizes each day in an unending quest to improve his craft. Frustration with the Gators’ six-win 2021 season is among the ingredients fueling his desire.

“We’ve got players that are hungry and just hate losing,” he said Saturday after practice. “Just thinking about last year, every loss, it makes me so angry. Everyone’s working so much harder.

“We’re all just trying to come back and get after it really.”

From his chiseled 6-foot-4, 215-pound physique to post-practice route-running Shorter sets a standard for everyone to follow.

“He leads by example,” wide receiver coach Keary Colbert said. “Just how he takes care of his body, how he’s always up here, whether it’s in the weight room or he’s in here catching Jugs [machine], how he practices and how he goes. For the young guys or guys coming in, they’ll see that and kind of understand that’s the way to go as far as having a work ethic and being serious about your craft.”

Sometimes, Shorter’s pedal-to-the-metal approach causes Colbert to encourage him back off the gas.

The Gators’ Sept. 3 season opener against defending Pac-12 champion Utah is five months away.

“I gotta kind of slow him down and get him to take a little off of his body on an off day,” Colbert said. “He always wants to go. He’s always trying to get better, which is a good thing. He’s been a joy to be around and to coach because it means something to him.”

Shorter fits heavily into first-year coach Billy Napier’s plans to resurrect Florida after a losing season.

Shorter’s 41 catches for 550 yards and three touchdowns are highs among a group of returners with much to prove. He looks to better those numbers for the good of the Gators and his NFL prospects.

Most considered Shorter a can’t-miss prospect out of New Jersey and ranked No. 1 among the 2018 wide receiver class.

But after two unproductive years at Penn State, Shorter transferred to UF. In 2020, he showed the occasional flash of brilliance while waiting his turn behind NFL first-round pass catchers Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney.

Inconsistency at quarterback in 2021 hindered a Gators’ passing attack that finished a respectable sixth in the SEC with 27 touchdowns but led the league with 18 interceptions.

Shorter, though, has high hopes for redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson, who battled injuries last season as Emory Jones’ backup.

“I just love how calm he is in really any situation,” Shorter said of the 19-year-old Richardson. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s telling people where to go, making the right checks, right reads, and I just really see him putting the time in and that work in to be that guy.”

To become Richardson’s go-to guy in 2022, Shorter has followed Colbert’s lead. A record-setter at USC and six-year NFL veteran, the 39-year-old emphasizes the position’s finer points.

A receiver of Shorter’s stature, for example, often struggles to create separation with defenders or fails to fully capitalize on his size.

“I’ve learned so much from him already and we’re only two weeks into spring ball,” Shorter said. “Learning how to control my body, like top of my routes counting steps ... really working on those jump balls, really going and getting the ball instead of letting it come to me.

“Just small stuff like that where some bigger wideouts you can get better on.”

Shorter’s obsession with improvement is a family affair. Last season, Shorter revealed his mother, Paula, threw him a couple hundred passes every morning before school.

These days, Mom is back in New Jersey. While she rests her arm before returning to Gainesville, her son continues the grind toward greatness — perhaps even All-America status at season’s end.

“I just want to be the best,” Shorter said. “I want my name under Pitts over there in the stadium. I feel like you’ve just got to put the time in and just everyday just do it, no matter how you feel.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com oraafollow him on Twitter at @osgators .

Sports
