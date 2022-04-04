ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DK Metcalf trade to the Baltimore Ravens? Lamar Jackson recruits star on social media

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCtvC_0eyMee2X00

Rumors suggest that a DK Metcalf trade could be the next NFL blockbuster in an offseason that has seen star wide receivers of his ilk traded on a never-ending loop.

With his Seattle Seahawks apparently headed into a rebuild after trading Russell Wilson , there’s a belief around the league that the 24-year-old wide receiver could be available.

If so, Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson would be more than alright with his team acquiring Metcalf.

Jackson took to social media on Sunday as a way to recruit the star pass-catcher.

Jackson then indicated that he shouldn’t have tweeted this, because, “people gone speculate all type of stuff.” Either way, it’s going to heat up the NFL rumor mill in a big way.

Ideal DK Metcalf trade scenarios for the NFL offseason

DK Metcalf trade to the Baltimore Ravens?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjMLo_0eyMee2X00
Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“League executives believe DK Metcalf can be had at “the right price” despite the team saying he’s not available.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on possible DK Metcalf trade

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Ravens got in on this. They have struggled finding consistent weapons for Mr. Jackson. Right now, Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman are the team’s leading returning wide receivers with tight end Mark Andrews acting as Jackson’s favorite target.

  • DK Metcalf stats (2021): 75 receptions, 967 yards, 12 TD, 58.1% catch rate

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Metcalf took a step back for a bad Seahawks team a season ago. Remember, the former second-round pick from Mississippi registered 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore bac in 2020.

As for a potential trade, we’re not 100% sure what it would cost Baltimore to add Metcalf to the mix.

The Green Bay Packers traded franchise-tagged wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last month for a first and second-round pick. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs dealt Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five picks. That included a first-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft .

Any potential DK Metcalf trade to the Ravens would likely be met somewhere in between. That is to say, a first-round pick and change heading back to Seattle.

From the Seahawks’ perspective, trading Metcalf rather than likely paying him north of $20 million on an extension might make the most sense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkGBo_0eyMee2X00 Also Read:

Highest paid NFL players in 2022: Xavien Howard, Tyreek Hill among richest athletes

The team is not anywhere near ready to compete in the loaded NFC West over the next couple seasons after trading Wilson.

With the multitude of early-round selections the Seahawks acquired from Denver for Wilson, they are likely set to build through the draft. Adding more draft picks for Metcalf makes sense.

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut

49K+

Followers

41K+

Posts

19M+

Views

Follow Sportsnaut and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Ready To Pounce On D.K. Metcalf

Trade speculation continues to swirl for D.K. Metcalf. According to a Sunday morning report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, many in the league believed the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver could be had for the right price. The New York Jets could be willing to meet that price. According to...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Reaction To NFL Contracts Is Going Viral

The National Football League’s teams have handed out a lot of big contracts to wide receivers this offseason. Players like Tyreek Hill, Christian Kirk and others have all received big contracts at the wide receiver position this offseason. Based on his talent, Antonio Brown could be deserving of a...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Entangled In Scandal: NFL World Reacts

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre continues to be entangled in political scandals in his home state of Mississippi. Favre, who played collegiately at Southern Miss, was linked on Monday to a scandal involving former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. Mississippi Today reported on Monday that there could be connections between Favre,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Mistake Going Viral

It probably isn’t big news that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a mistake on a recent edition of First Take. But it’s the way he made his mistake that has people laughing at him today. During Monday’s edition of First Take alongside Magic Johnson, Smith started discussing...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Colin Kaepernick
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned Most For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick made it clear on Saturday that he’s more than willing to accept a backup quarterback job to get back in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who last played in 2016, worked out at halftime of Michigan’s pro day. “I can help make you...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Called Out For What He Said About Ciara

A former NFL player turned sports media personality is taking some heat on social media for what he said about Russell Wilson and Ciara. Channing Crowder, a former NFL linebacker, said that if Russell Wilson “didn’t have that bread,” Ciara wouldn’t be with him. “Russell’s square,”...
NFL
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Baltimore Ravens#The Arizona Cardinals#State Farm Stadium#Espn
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Predicts Where Baker Mayfield Will Be Traded

It’s already been a crazy NFL offseason and it’s going to get crazier once Baker Mayfield is likely traded. He won’t be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after Deshaun Watson was traded to them. Watson then signed a five-year deal that will see him get $230M guaranteed.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Colin Kaepernick Could’ve Joined the Vikings

Remember Harbaugh Mania, a period of days two months ago when it felt like Jim Harbaugh was becoming the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings? You should. Because of tweets like this:. The Vikings and Harbaugh could not reach a deal, even though the parties talked for hours on...
NFL
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Names Biggest Problem With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter every season with lofty expectations only to often fall short. Emmitt Smith thinks he knows why it keeps happening. In a Q&A with Sportscasting.com, Smith said Dallas’ biggest issues aren’t related to talent. There’s plenty of it on the roster. Rather, the team...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: DK Metcalf Has 3-Word Response To Trade Rumors

There was a lot of rumoring and speculation over the weekend regarding potential trade offers for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. It took a few days, but the man himself has weighed in. Taking to Twitter this morning, Metcalf addressed a recent report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport that...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy