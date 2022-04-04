DK Metcalf trade to the Baltimore Ravens? Lamar Jackson recruits star on social media

Rumors suggest that a DK Metcalf trade could be the next NFL blockbuster in an offseason that has seen star wide receivers of his ilk traded on a never-ending loop.

With his Seattle Seahawks apparently headed into a rebuild after trading Russell Wilson , there’s a belief around the league that the 24-year-old wide receiver could be available.

If so, Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson would be more than alright with his team acquiring Metcalf.

Jackson took to social media on Sunday as a way to recruit the star pass-catcher.

Jackson then indicated that he shouldn’t have tweeted this, because, “people gone speculate all type of stuff.” Either way, it’s going to heat up the NFL rumor mill in a big way.

Ideal DK Metcalf trade scenarios for the NFL offseason

DK Metcalf trade to the Baltimore Ravens?

Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“League executives believe DK Metcalf can be had at “the right price” despite the team saying he’s not available.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on possible DK Metcalf trade

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Ravens got in on this. They have struggled finding consistent weapons for Mr. Jackson. Right now, Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman are the team’s leading returning wide receivers with tight end Mark Andrews acting as Jackson’s favorite target.

DK Metcalf stats (2021): 75 receptions, 967 yards, 12 TD, 58.1% catch rate

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Metcalf took a step back for a bad Seahawks team a season ago. Remember, the former second-round pick from Mississippi registered 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore bac in 2020.

As for a potential trade, we’re not 100% sure what it would cost Baltimore to add Metcalf to the mix.

The Green Bay Packers traded franchise-tagged wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last month for a first and second-round pick. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs dealt Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five picks. That included a first-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft .

Any potential DK Metcalf trade to the Ravens would likely be met somewhere in between. That is to say, a first-round pick and change heading back to Seattle.

From the Seahawks’ perspective, trading Metcalf rather than likely paying him north of $20 million on an extension might make the most sense.

The team is not anywhere near ready to compete in the loaded NFC West over the next couple seasons after trading Wilson.

With the multitude of early-round selections the Seahawks acquired from Denver for Wilson, they are likely set to build through the draft. Adding more draft picks for Metcalf makes sense.

