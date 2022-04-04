ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Acadia Parish driver declines to press charges after assault involving juveniles on ATV

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

ACADIA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) A male driver was assaulted by several people who arrived on scene before police after three juveniles were injured in an ATV crash in Acadia Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police , it happened Saturday on La. Hwy 95, south of Church Point.

Public Information Officer Trooper Thomas Gossen said the three juveniles were traveling down the highway when the driver in a vehicle, heading in the same direction, passed them on the left.

Just as the driver was passing, he said, the ATV driver entered the lane and side swiped the vehicle.

The impact threw all three juveniles from the 4-wheeler, Gossen said.

Louisiana man charged with 100 counts 1st degree rape involving minor

One person had to be transported to a Baton Rouge hospital in critical condition; two others were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries, he said.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged assault that happened on scene, Gossen said.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirmed with News Ten that an assault involving the male driver did occur.

He said while speaking with the driver, deputies learned that the victim had been struck in the face.

“From our initial investigation it appears as though someone concerned about the juveniles arrived on scene before we did.”

He said that’s when the alleged attack occurred.

“The driver has declined to press charges against his alleged assailants saying he understood their tempers and anger.” Gibson said.

He said deputies will review video footage Monday and also plan to speak with the driver for further questioning and to determine if this matter is closed.

Speaking directly with News 10, Gibson said an assault of any kind is never okay and that parents must take responsibility for where their children are and what they are doing.

“Parents need to understand that we gotta get these kids on these 4-wheelers off state highways and parish roads. Teens are going out and having a good time, I understand that, but they are forgetting about safety and it is the parents jobs to make them understand that.”

State Police said the driver of the ATV was at fault.

