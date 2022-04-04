Howland graduate traded by Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – Howland High School graduate Tanner Scott was officially traded by the Baltimore Orioles to the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Former Cleveland Indians’ prospect Cole Sulser also heads to Miami in the deal.

Baltimore receives prospects Antonio Velez and Kevin Guerrero, along with a player to be named later, and the Marlins’ competitive balance pick in the upcoming MLB draft.

Scott was originally drafted by the Orioles in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

In five seasons in the big leagues, Scott has posted a record of 9-8 with a 4.73 ERA. In 156 innings, he has struck out 208 batters.

Scott is a 2012 graduate of Howland High School. He made his Major League debut for the Orioles on September 20, 2017.

