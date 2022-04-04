ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

Ole Miss bounces back from sweep to take two out of three against Kentucky

By Jake Davis
Oxford Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, KY. — Ole Miss baseball took two out of three games on the road against Kentucky this weekend after being swept by No. 1 Tennessee at home last week. The Rebels (19-8, 4-5 SEC) made drastic changes to the weekend rotation, starting reliever Dylan DeLucia on Friday, giving freshman Hunter...

www.oxfordeagle.com

