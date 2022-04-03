ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Hamlin finally finds the Next Gen formula, wins at Richmond

By HANK KURZ Jr.
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHqcm_0eyMczXo00
NASCAR Richmond Auto Racing Denny Hamlin drives during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) (Mike Caudill)

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Denny Hamlin hoped a visit to the track he watched races at as a youngster would help kickstart a season that started in an uncharacteristic fashion — poorly.

Thanks to some crafty tire strategy that his team timed right, he got it done.

Hamlin ran down William Byron with five laps to go Sunday and ended the slowest start to a season in his career with a victory in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

“You just have a tough season and if things aren't going well and it seems like the breaks aren't going you way and then the law of averages say things are going to kind of work out and we get our performance better and today's the day where it all matched up,” said Hamlin, who started the day 22nd in points.

In a race that featured four sets of green-flag pit stops and a whole lot of tire strategy, Hamlin closed a huge gap between Byron and teammate Martin Truex Jr., passing Truex on the outside and Byron shortly thereafter. He then held off a challenge from Kevin Harvick, a three-time winner at Richmond.

“Yeah, just great strategy there. Just drove as hard as I could,” Hamlin said after climbing from his car. “There was no doubt in my mind, maybe just a little, but they got this car right there towards the end. Wow, unbelievable.”

Hamlin's 47th career victory was his first at his hometown track since 2016, the first for Toyota in the Next Gen car and gave NASCAR seven different winners in seven Cup Series races.

Harvick was second, followed by Byron, Truex and Kyle Larson.

“Had a shot there at the end,” Harvick said. “I wanted to be close enough with the white to just take a swipe at him. Yeah, the lapped cars there kind of got in the way and I lost a little bit of ground.”

Hamlin got himself into contention during the second stage when he and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell opted to stay on the track while most of the rest of the field pitted for tires. The move initially gave the risk-takers a sizable lead, but one that began evaporating quickly.

Hamlin made it pay off in the final stage, going from 15th to seventh over just a few laps after a restart using the extra set of tires he had over the field.

Byron and Truex tried to make a similar strategy work at the end, trying to race almost 90 laps on the same tires while Hamlin and Harvick and most others pitted with just under 50 laps to go. They almost made it work.

“At the end I think we just tried to gamble ... on beating the 24. He ended up trying to do our strategy, which we both screwed up,” Truex said. He was seeking his fourth victory in the last six races at the .75-mile, D-shaped oval, but instead Hamlin gave the current JGR stable 13 wins here.

Byron, meantime, declined to pit from the big lead he held when most of the field headed in under green with just over 50 laps to go. Truex did too, but eventually Hamlin passed them both for his first top 10 finish of the season. He also snapped a string of 12 consecutive race winners under 30.

“I thought there at the end they told me I was just racing (Truex),” Byron said of his team. “I’m like, ‘OK. I got him,’ but then (Harvick) and (Hamlin) were on a totally different planet. ... There wasn’t anything I could do about them."

ANGRY KYLE

Kyle Busch, the fourth JGR team member, was black-flagged with about 50 laps to go when NASCAR noticed a piece of tape on his grille. At the time, his three teammates were running in the top 10 and he was closing in on joining them. He finished ninth.

FAST START

Ryan Blaney earned his third straight pole and led the entire 70-lap first stage and the first 128 laps in all, but continued his struggles at Richmond.

“I wanted to run better, but I can’t complain about it too much,” Blaney said. "We just have to find a little bit more speed, but it was nice that we kind of put together some decent notes and have an OK run at Richmond.”

All three of NASCAR’s top series will be in Virginia again next weekend with a Truck-Xfinity-Cup series tripleheader scheduled at Martinsville Speedway.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

Kyle Busch black flagged for grill tape at Richmond

NASCAR crew chief visited the NASCAR hauler after the NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway. On Sunday, NASCAR unloaded in Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile oval of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series in the first points paying short track race of the season. Hear from crew chief Ben Beshore below.
RICHMOND, VA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin’s Win On Sunday

Virginia native Denny Hamlin entered Sunday’s race at Richmond 22nd in points with zero top ten finishes. He left it the winner of the Toyota Owners 400. At +1000 to be the first to take the checkered flag, the 41-year-old driver scored a huge win for Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
fordauthority.com

Harvick Finishes Second In No. 4 Nascar Ford Mustang At Richmond 2022: Video

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Nascar Next Gen Ford Mustang, battled Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Toyota TRD Camry for the win at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 4th. While Harvick’s No. 4 Mustang ultimately finished second to Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota, the Ford team took advantage of pit strategy to have a shot at the win.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
FOX Sports

NASCAR Toyota Owners 400: Top moments from Richmond Raceway

It's another action-packed Sunday at the racetrack on FOX. Drivers are putting in work at Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Owners 400, as the NASCAR Cup Series race makes its Next Gen short-track debut. The field features only two drivers that have won the race multiple times: Joey Logano (2014...
RICHMOND, VA
FOX Sports

NASCAR Toyota Owners 400: Denny Hamlin wins in Richmond

It was another action-packed Sunday at the racetrack on FOX. Denny Hamlin came from behind to win it all at the Toyota Owners 400, as the NASCAR Cup Series race made its Next Gen short-track debut. Here are the top moments from Richmond Raceway:. Setting the stage. Pre-race ceremonies got...
RICHMOND, VA
FOX Sports

Denny Hamlin turns his season around with win at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Denny Hamlin has had such a bad season, he had not even looked at where he was positioned in the NASCAR Cup Series standings over the first five weeks of the year. He took a look last week — he was 22nd after six races —...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Kyle Larson
racer.com

Hamlin conquers slow start to season - wins at Richmond

Perhaps there was no better place for Denny Hamlin to finally notch his first win of 2022. Much to the pleasure of the fans at Richmond Raceway, the hometown favorite from Chesterfield, Virginia took the lead of the Toyota Owners 400 from William Byron with five laps remaining and held off the field for a .552-second victory over Kevin Harvick and Byron.
RICHMOND, VA
FOX Sports

Chase Elliott tops NASCAR standings as he looks for first win

RICHMOND, Va. — Chase Elliott isn’t sweating a season in which the rest of the Hendrick Motorsports team has already won a race. And he shouldn’t. By one metric, Elliott is having the best season of them all — he sits tied with Ryan Blaney for the lead in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.
RICHMOND, VA
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: April 2022 (Richmond Raceway)

Richmond Raceway tv viewership for NASCAR weekend; Every race in 2022. Over the weekend, the 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. It was the first points paying short track race of the season. View the Richmond tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Richmond Cup results, driver points

Using keen pit strategy from crew chief Chris Gabehart, Denny Hamlin earned his first win of the season Sunday at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin hunted William Byron down using tires that were 43 laps fresher, erasing a significant deficit to the No. 24 Chevrolet and scoring his fourth win at Richmond, his home track.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar#Joe Gibbs Racing#Richmond Raceway#Next#Ap#Toyota
Speedway Digest

Stewart-Haas Racing: Richmond 400

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) ● Kevin Harvick (Started 7th, Finished 2nd / Running, completed 400 of 400 laps) ● Chase Briscoe (Started 4th, Finished 11th...
MOTORSPORTS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy