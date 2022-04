“I’m still learning the new names,” said Holly Mueller Hecht. She walks past the rows of cabins, then nods toward one. “But that one is named after a plant now.”. Until August 2020, the 18 camper bunks at Camp Onas, a coed sleepaway camp in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, where Hecht is one of the directors, all had names either derived from Native American tribes and languages, or constructed to sound as if they were.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO