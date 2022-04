The Atlanta Braves are looking to run it back as World Series champs in 2022, but it appears they’ll be starting the year without their best player. Ronald Acuna Jr., who suffered a torn ACL last season, is still working his way back from the knee injury. The Braves placed the superstar outfielder on the 10-day IL on Monday as he recovers from the reconstruction surgery he underwent on his injured knee.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO