Morgantown, WV

Great Balls of Fire Dodgeball Tournament

By Joe Lint
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Sunday the inaugural ‘Great Balls of Fire’ dodgeball tournament took place at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

The tournament is an 18-and-up adult only dodgeball tournament which benefits two local non-profit veteran organizations.

Operation Welcome Home that supports veterans and their family members finding employment in the local community.

Bikers Bros & Bo is a scholarship fund and was founded in memory of PFC Andrew Martin ‘Bo’ Harper, who was killed in action in Afghanistan. They also give donations to Reefs Across America, Fisher House Foundation, and sponsors veterans for Meals on Wheels.

Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society holds open house
Various Photos of the Dodgeball Tournament. (WBOY Images.)

“I haven’t really seen any events like this for adults, you see a lot of stuff for children, but this seems like a really good event to get adults out and get them active, have a good time, all the while supporting local veteran organizations,” said Tyler Lane, Event Organizer.

Lane said they got a lot of their slogans and ideas from the movie ‘Dodgeball’ and hopes to hold this event again next year.

If you did not make todays event and would like to support both veterans organizations please look below.

To support Operation Welcome Home and find out more information go to there website here at welcomehomewv.com

“I always say that I could give $20 that don’t go very far, but if we all give $20 into one group then that group we can disperse that much further,” said Steven Harper, father of PFC Andrew Martin ‘Bo’ Harper.

To support or find out more information on Bikers Bros & Bo check out there website here.

