CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a busy week of Spring Break in the Coastal Bend, local attractions noticed an influx of new visitors, which brings optimism for summer tourism. Texas State Aquarium CEO Jesse Gilbert shared, "Spring Break can actually be about 10 percent of our annual attendance just in those two weeks. So, it's a busy time for the Aquarium, certainly a busy time for Corpus Christi and Padre Island in general."

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO