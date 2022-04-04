ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newlyweds Paris Hilton and Carter Reum share a tender moment, plus more couples and duos at the 2022 Grammys

By Neia Balao
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Grammy Awards are here! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at all...

E! News

Carrie Underwood's Grammys 2022 Look Is as Good as Gold

Watch: Jason Aldean Calls Carrie Underwood One of the Best Singers. If you didn't already love Carrie Underwood, you probably will after seeing her ensemble for the 2022 Grammys. The 39-year-old singer—who, in addition to being nominated for two awards this year, will also perform in just a few hours—wore...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Carter Reum
Paris Hilton
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Stuns In 2 Sparkly Mini Dresses & Performs ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ At ACM Awards – Photos

Carrie Underwood absolutely stole the show at the 2022 ACM Awards when she rocked this skintight silver mini dress with a plunging neckline. Carrie Underwood never ceases to amaze us on the red carpet and she slayed the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7. The 38-year-old singer showed off her incredible figure when she wore a halterneck silver sequin mini dress.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Leslie Mann reveals she confronted David Duchovny for ghosting her way back when, plus more news

Leslie Mann says she confronted David Duchovny about ghosting her way back when. Leslie Mann stars alongside David Duchovny in the new Netflix comedy, "The Bubble," but it wasn't the first time the two met — and it wasn't the most comfortable reunion, at least for Leslie. According to the "Knocked Up" star, she and David hung out a few times back in the '90s. Then he ghosted her. "He's so cute," Leslie, 50, said on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on March 30 (via People). "I met him 25 years ago when we were working in Vancouver. I was working on my first job, a TV show called 'Birdland.' He was doing 'The X-Files.' I thought, 'He's really into me. Maybe we'll date or something,'" she said of David, 61. "He invited me to his set and I invited him to a Halloween party I was having in my hotel room. And then after the party, we decided to go to a bar to have a drink. We get into the cab, David, my best friend, and me, and he stops the cab, gets out of the cab, runs away, and doesn't speak to me again for 27 years," she explained. "For 27 years, my best friend and I would talk about everything. What went wrong? What happened? So anyway, then, we had this reunion on 'The Bubble' and I'm like, 'S***, it's going to be weird.'" Rather than live with the unsolved "mystery" any longer, Leslie said she confronted him. "I work up the courage to go ask him what happened, 'Why'd you get out of the cab?'" she says. "And he was like, 'Oh. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I kind of remember that. I don't know.'" But once he thought about it, she said he realized it was likely marijuana-related. "I probably just left my w*** in my room or something," he told her. "It's terrible!" Leslie joked, adding that "it wasn't personal," he just "needed" his green goodies. Leslie went on to marry Judd Apatow in 1997; Judd directed "The Bubble," which starts streaming on Netflix on April 1.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jason Aldean Reacts to Possibility of His and Carrie Underwood's Kids Dating

Jason Aldean recently reacted to the possibility of his and Carrie Underwood's kids dating, and the country superstar doesn't seem too keen on his daughter doing any dating at all. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Aldean and his wife Brittany were asked about the chances Underwood's 3-year-old son, Jacob, and their 3-year-old daughter, Navy "next country couple" in the future. "I mean, I'm not opposed," Brittany replied.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS

