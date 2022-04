A mural artist and fine art painter, Frank Portelli is one of Malta’s most celebrated contemporary artists, with a career spanning over 60 years until his death in 2004. Among the greatest highlights of his art career was his place among six Maltese artists who exhibited at the Venice Biennale in 1958. But he’s just as well known for his interior design work, which was clearly informed by his creative eye.

