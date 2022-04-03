ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox ace Lance Lynn needs knee surgery, won't throw off mound for 1 month

By 670 Staff
 2 days ago

(670 The Score) The White Sox’s rotation has taken a big injury blow just days before the regular season opens.

Ace Lance Lynn has a slight tear in a tendon by his right knee and will have a surgical procedure this week to repair it, general manager Rick Hahn told reporters Sunday evening. Lynn won’t throw off a mound for a month, after which he’ll need time to build his strength and form back up, Hahn said. Hahn estimated that Lynn will need four weeks in the ramp-up process, James Fegan of the Athletic reported, meaning he'll be out until at least late May.

Lynn, 34, is coming off a terrific season in which he earned All-Star honors and finished third in the American League Cy Young race. He went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 157 innings across 28 starts.

With Lynn out, right-hander Reynaldo Lopez and right-hander Vince Velasquez are two candidates to fill the open rotation slot and/or take on a bigger role.

Chicago opens its season at Detroit on Friday.

