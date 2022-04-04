ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox ace Lance Lynn to undergo knee surgery, out until at least mid-May

Cover picture for the articleWhite Sox ace Lance Lynn will undergo surgery to repair a small tear in a tendon in his right knee, GM Rick Hahn announced on Sunday. Lynn is expected to be unable to throw off a mound for four weeks. After that, he'll require a ramp-up period, which means he might...

