Austin, TX

ABC Kite Fest celebrates its high-flying return to Austin Sunday

By Andrew Schnitker, Christian Marcelli
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than a thousand Austinites gathered Sunday to fly kites and celebrate the return of the ABC Kite Fest at Zilker Park.

The annual springtime event near downtown Austin has been missing for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled.

“The fact that we’re all able to gather again after these several years of not doing it, it’s not that it feels good to see the kites it’s just good to be together. I think it means we’re back and excited to be back…that’s for sure,” said Bobby Jenkins, president of ABC Home and Commercial Services.

“It’s a beautiful day in Austin…bright, blue sky. I think we got the best possible day to return back,” attendee Melanie Zabludowski said. “It’s an awesome tradition to have everyone out here enjoying it. Such good vibes.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfe5G_0eyMbfAj00
    Austin celebrated the return of ABC Kite Fest Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Christian Marcelli/KXAN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgbYq_0eyMbfAj00
    Austin celebrated the return of ABC Kite Fest Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Christian Marcelli/KXAN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6eXd_0eyMbfAj00
    Austin celebrated the return of ABC Kite Fest Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Christian Marcelli/KXAN)

This is the 93rd year of the Kite Fest. This year featured a kite contest, professional kite flyers, a dog zone, a kid-specific concert area and food trucks.

KXAN is a sponsor of the ABC Kite Fest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

