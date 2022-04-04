2 injured in small plane crash near NC crossroads

STONY POINT, N.C. (WJZY) – Two people were injured in a small plane crash Saturday night in Alexander County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Sunday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the crash around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at an area near Smith Farm Road and U.S. 64, northwest of Statesville.

A single-engine plane was found to have crashed in woods, according to the deputy’s report.

Two people were inside the place and were injured and transported to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said they immediately reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and secured the scene overnight. FAA officials arrived Sunday around 8:30 a.m. to assess the situation.

It is unclear at this time what exactly led to the crash and this remains an active investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.