Riverside Park Easter egg hunt canceled

By The Observer
 2 days ago
Children gather colorful Easter eggs in Riverside Park, La Grande, in 2012. The La Grande Sunrise Rotary Club will not host its annual Easter egg hunt at the park in 2022. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div} The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The La Grande Sunrise Rotary Club has announced that its annual Easter egg hunt at Riverside Park will not be conducted this year.

The Easter egg hunt has been canceled, even though COVID-19 rates are now very low and safety protocol restrictions for it have been greatly reduced. The reason for the cancellation is that the Sunrise Rotary Club had to decide by late January whether it would conduct the event and it was unclear earlier this year what COVID-19 safety rules would still be in place in April.

“We did not know if we would be able to conduct an Easter egg hunt,” said Bill Rosholt, president of the La Grande Sunrise Rotary Club.

Strict state and county rules were still in place in late January as COVID-19 infection rates were spiking in Union County and throughout the state. Today almost all restrictions have been lifted in Oregon because COVID-19 infection rates have fallen so much.

The Sunrise Rotary Club had to make the decision in late January because that was its deadline for ordering plastic egg shells in order to get them in time to prepare them for Easter. The eggs would have been filled with candy by members of La Grande High School’s National Honor Society chapter.

The rotary club, which started putting on the Easter egg hunt 27 years ago, normally purchases between 5,000 and 6,000 plastic egg shells each year for the event, Rosholt said.

The Sunrise Rotary Club’s Easter egg hunt at Riverside Park was also canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rosholt believes there is a good chance the La Grande Sunrise Rotary Club will be able to restart its Easter tradition in 2023.

“We hope to have the Easter egg hunt next year,” he said.

Comments / 1

