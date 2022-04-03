ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Ducks

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers open up a three-game road trip on Sunday...

www.nhl.com

NHL

'Savour Every Moment': Cournoyer recalls first NHL goal with Canadiens

An NHL career is defined by many events, players present and past cherishing a single snapshot, a game or a broader body of work. Eight players reflect in our weekly eight-part series "Savour Every Moment" presented by Olymel, sharing a personal slice of what makes hockey a special part of their lives. Today: In the second part of the series, Class of 1982 Hockey Hall of Famer Yvan Cournoyer, who won the Stanley Cup 10 times with the Montreal Canadiens, discusses his NHL debut.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ KINGS

FLAMES (40-19-9) @ KINGS (38-23-10) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (92) Goals - Elias Lindholm (34) Kings:. Points - Anze Kopitar (59) Goals - Adrian Kempe...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE WANT TO BE A PLAYOFF TEAM'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Kings. "At this point in my life, I'm happy to be where I am. I'm not content with where I am - I want to play more than five games. I'd like to play every game. But I understand that I'm in a role where when I'm called upon, I have to be ready to play and that's how I approach every day."
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a blowout loss to the Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning figured they'd had broken out of their funk when they won four-straight games a week ago to end a three-game losing skid. "I thought we'd kind of turned a corner a bit," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. "Clearly, we haven't." The Lightning were left with...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens have returned from their four-game road trip to take on the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. The Habs came home after beating Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout on Saturday. Trailing by a pair of goals after the first period, the Canadiens didn't give up against the defending Stanley Cup champs.
NHL
NHL

Aleksander Barkov Named NHL's 'Second Star' of the Week Ending April 3

Aleksander Barkov recorded two points in all four of his contests, matching McDavid for the League lead in goals and points (5-3-8) as the Panthers (48-15-6, 102 points) also posted a perfect week to clinch the first berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He collected 1-1-2 in a 7-4 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens March 29. Barkov then scored twice in each of his next two outings, a 4-0 victory (featuring his franchise-record 37th game-winning goal) against the Chicago Blackhawks March 31 and a 7-6 overtime win versus the New Jersey Devils April 2 during which he found the back of the net twice in the final five minutes of regulation to help Florida overcome a four-goal, third-period deficit. He finished the week with two assists in a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres April 3 as the Panthers clinched a playoff berth for the third consecutive year, a first in franchise history. The 26-year-old captain has accumulated 33-39-72 in 56 total outings this season, sitting among the League leaders in shorthanded goals (t-1st; 4), points per game (9th; 1.29), plus/minus (t-11th; +31), goals (14th; 33), points (19th; 72) and shooting percentage (23rd; 18.0%).
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'JOHNNY WAS ON FIRE TONIGHT'

What was talked about following a 3-2 win over the Kings. "I think everyone wants to be that guy on our team. Obviously tonight it was me and Lindy had a big goal, too. We've had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys throughout the year this year, so you can't really stick it on one guy. I thought our team played really well tonight."
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Schneider Steps Up for First Win with Islanders

Cory Schneider won his first NHL start in over two years, while JG Pageau nets hat trick in 4-3 win over Devils. With all due respect to Jean-Gabriel Pageau's hat-trick, Kyle Palmieri's game-winning goal and the New York Islanders' fourth-straight win, the story from Sunday's 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils was Cory Schneider.
NHL
NHL

A closer look at Caufield and Suzuki's elite shots

MONTREAL - There's a new breed of exciting NHL snipers taking the league by storm. Among them are Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. The former has found his elite scoring touch, as evidenced by his bevy of goals since mid-February, whereas the latter has already set a new career-high in goals scored.
NHL
NHL

Hughes Injured as Devils Comeback Falls Short in Loss to NYI | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils fell behind 3-0 but battled back to make it a one-goal differential before coming up short in a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon. Jack Hughes was injured in a knee-on-knee hit by Oliver Wahlstrom in the second period and after trying to get back on the ice, ended up not returning.
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes

Don Granato just about summed up Kyle Okposo the hockey player following the Sabres' loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday. "You could bring your neighbor who doesn't know anything about hockey and he's going to see that compete and that work ethic out of Kyle," Granato said. "That's the drive. He's as passionate about the sport of hockey as he was when he was 17 years old, and that drive pushes him."
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Kane, Toews future with Blackhawks, Sabres growth

Here is the April 6 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which of these guys will still be with their current teams when the puck drops next October: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ryan Strome, Mackenzie Blackwood, Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg, Vladimir Tarasenko and Filip Forsberg? -- @jreinitzesq.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Late Push Falls Short vs Stars

Pageau and Nelson score for Islanders, who see four-game winning streak snapped in Dallas. The New York Islanders' four-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday, as the Isles fell 3-2 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. JG Pageau and Brock Nelson scored on a night where offensive chances...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Blackhawks eliminated, miss playoffs for fourth time in five seasons

Could not overcome slow start; DeBrincat, young players reasons for optimism. The Chicago Blackhawks failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Chicago (24-35-11) was eliminated from contention when the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars each gained a point in their respective games Tuesday. After...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

On Campus: Frozen Four filled with NHL prospects

Power of Sabres, Beniers of Kraken and Brink of Flyers among standouts to watch beginning Thursday. Forty-one players selected in the NHL Draft are sprinkled across the rosters of the four schools -- University of Denver, University of Michigan, Minnesota State University and University of Minnesota -- that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four at TD Garden in Boston this week.
NHL
NHL

Blues boast most 20-goal scorers since 1984-85 season

For the first time since the 1984-85 season, the St. Louis Blues have seven players with at least 20 goals…. Brayden Schenn became the latest Blue to join the club in Monday's 5-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes. Schenn joined teammates David Perron, Ivan Barbashev, Vladimir Tarasenko, Jordan Kyrou, Brandon...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche Clinch Fifth-Straight Trip to Stanley Cup Playoffs

With a 6-4 result against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena, the Colorado Avalanche have officially clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Heading into Tuesday night's rematch in their home-and-home set against Pittsburgh, the Avalanche only needed a single point to punch their...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Atkinson anticipating emotional first game with Flyers at Blue Jackets

Forward played first 10 seasons for Columbus, remains active in community endeavors. Cam Atkinson is expecting an emotional night when he plays his first game as a visiting player for the Philadelphia Flyers against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP+, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For Organ Donor Night

VEGAS (April 5, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 5, that the organization will host Organ Donor Night at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6 when the team plays the Vancouver Canucks. Puck drop between the Golden Knights and Canucks is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday night. All fans in attendance will receive light-up sticks presented by NV Donor Network, the presenting sponsor of the game.
NHL

