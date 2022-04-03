What Hubert Davis said before UNC’s title game showdown with Kansas

It’s a quick turnaround for the UNC basketball program fresh off their upset win over Duke on Saturday in the Final Four . On Monday, the Tar Heels will take the court against a really good Kansas team that earned one of the top seeds in the tournament and just knocked off Villanova to get to the title game.

The emotions are running high for the Tar Heels, and rightfully so. They just beat Duke for the second time this season and it came in the first NCAA Tournament meeting between the two sides.

However, head coach Hubert Davis and the team know they have to focus on Kansas as they are one win away from achieving their ultimate goal.

Before the two teams meet, head coach Hubert Davis met the media on Sunday to talk about his team’s run so far and what to expect here in the final game of the season. Let’s take a look at what Davis said to the media with quotes via Inside Carolina .

Program connections with Kansas

"The '91 game? I appreciate you bringing that up. I appreciate it. (Laughter). Prior to us winning the national championship in 2017, from 1991 to 2017, I had watched that game at least once every year. "It's the best team that I ever played with, with King and Rick and Pete Chilcutt as the seniors and George Lynch, we were as connected as this team is connected now. And we really felt like we had a chance to win the national championship and we came up short. And that was a game that Coach Smith got two technical fouls and got kicked out, and it was an emotional game and an emotional end to a season. "And playing at Carolina, the thing, for me, that I always wanted was to cut down those nets as a player. And we were so close and weren't able to be able to have that experience. And that was the toughest loss that I've ever experienced in my entire life. And thankful that I had an experience that -- or an opportunity to be an assistant coach and be part of this again and to be able, as an assistant coach, be part of the championship of 2017. But that loss was a hard one to take."

Game plan and Armando Bacot foul trouble?

"He got in foul trouble against Duke in the first matchup. He got two quick fouls and I thought that really hurt us. Moving forward in the first half, every time he gets a foul, I take him out. So just trying to manage and make sure that he's available for the most part in the second half. As a tenacious rebounder as he is, he's around bodies all the time. And offensively we want to throw the ball to him in the post at all times. So I understand that there's going to be contact there. And it's just plain and simple, we're a better team with him on the floor. So it's just managing his fouls to make sure that he stays in the game."

What he learned while being the JV coach

"That's a great question. Interesting. Last night, when Caleb was at the free-throw line and we were up by two and I told the assistants, if he makes the first one, I'm going to call timeout. And the reason -- well, you might ice your player. I was, I'm calling timeout. The reason I called timeout I was in the same situation as a JV coach. We were playing a prep school team and I decided not to call a timeout. He made the first one. I didn't call timeout. He missed the second one. They came down and I did not talk to them about when to foul, the process defensively, what we're doing on a made or missed shot. They came down hit a 3 and we lost in overtime. I was thinking that exactly last night in the semifinal game. I said I'm not making that mistake again. "And so to think that seven years as a head coach for the JV program obviously is on a much lesser scale, but you're put in positions to make decisions, whether it's in practice, games, shoot-arounds. And that experience that I had on JV, that's the first thing I was thinking about in that situation when Caleb went to the free-throw line, and that's why I made that."

On Caleb Love

"Well, one of the many things I love about Caleb is he wants to be on the biggest stage. And so I've been a part of a number of, like, in terms of the atmosphere, big-time atmospheres as a player and as a coach. Last night it was right there. And that's where Caleb wants to be. And there's very few players that want to be on that stage all the time. And Caleb does. "The other thing is, he has an unbelievable ability to move on to the next play, next possession. So I think he air-balled in the second half. And then he came down and shot that ball over Mark Williams. He could turn the ball over and next day make a really great pass. His ability to move on to the next play is brilliant. "I'm really happy for him. He's always wanted to be in this position. He's always wanted to make big shots in big-time situations. And I'm just really proud of him. And I'm happy for him and his family."

Leaky Black's defense

"It's been great. I'm so glad that nationally people are seeing how good a defender Leaky is. He's not just a good defender, he's elite. He's next-level defensively. His length and athleticism, his versatility. Last night he was guarding A.J., he was guarding Paolo, he was guarding Wendell. Throughout the year we've tried to split him in half to be able to guard two people at once. He's fantastic. "And it's not just his defense; it's his experience and leadership and his ability to make plays. Like he has the best assist-to-turnover ratio on the team. When we needed somebody to step up and make some jump shots, Leaky did that. It's just all year long, when we have needed Leaky to make a play, he's always stepped up and made a play. But defensively you guys have seen nationally -- there can't be more than two or three better wings defensively than Leaky."

Recruiting RJ Davis

"It was interesting. It was during the live period in recruiting and I actually was in Kansas City looking at the Under Armour circuit. And I flew in, took a red-eye to get to the Nike circuit for one day. And the EYBL had a series of games from 8 in the morning to 12:00 and that was it. I said, in order to be able to see everybody, I couldn't sit at just one game and watch one game. I needed to just walk around. "That's all I did was just walk around. And then I turned around and saw RJ. He was playing for the New York Renaissance. Hit a 3. Then I was looking at another game and just turned around. I saw him get a steal and a lay-in. I'm watching another game turned around he hit another 3. And then I kept looking and walking around to other games. And I turned around and he hit another 3."And I came back to Coach Williams. I said he's not the tallest guard, but I said he's tough, he's gritty, he's from New York. And I've always enjoyed guys that played from the New York/New Jersey area because I feel like they have a sense of toughness that you have to have out there on the floor. And eventually, later in the summer, Coach Williams offered him. That's how I saw him. "He just kept making winning plays every time that I watched him on the floor. And I just felt like that would be the perfect fit for us, because he was making plays on the ball and off the ball. And I just felt like that's one of the things that we needed. We needed a guard that could make plays in many different areas. And that's what RJ did in that game that I saw him that morning. And that's what he's done throughout his brief career here at North Carolina."

