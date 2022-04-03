ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

What Hubert Davis said before UNC’s title game showdown with Kansas

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhCzw_0eyMaCf900

It’s a quick turnaround for the UNC basketball program fresh off their upset win over Duke on Saturday in the Final Four . On Monday, the Tar Heels will take the court against a really good Kansas team that earned one of the top seeds in the tournament and just knocked off Villanova to get to the title game.

The emotions are running high for the Tar Heels, and rightfully so. They just beat Duke for the second time this season and it came in the first NCAA Tournament meeting between the two sides.

However, head coach Hubert Davis and the team know they have to focus on Kansas as they are one win away from achieving their ultimate goal.

Before the two teams meet, head coach Hubert Davis met the media on Sunday to talk about his team’s run so far and what to expect here in the final game of the season. Let’s take a look at what Davis said to the media with quotes via Inside Carolina .

Program connections with Kansas

"The '91 game? I appreciate you bringing that up. I appreciate it. (Laughter). Prior to us winning the national championship in 2017, from 1991 to 2017, I had watched that game at least once every year. "It's the best team that I ever played with, with King and Rick and Pete Chilcutt as the seniors and George Lynch, we were as connected as this team is connected now. And we really felt like we had a chance to win the national championship and we came up short. And that was a game that Coach Smith got two technical fouls and got kicked out, and it was an emotional game and an emotional end to a season. "And playing at Carolina, the thing, for me, that I always wanted was to cut down those nets as a player. And we were so close and weren't able to be able to have that experience. And that was the toughest loss that I've ever experienced in my entire life. And thankful that I had an experience that -- or an opportunity to be an assistant coach and be part of this again and to be able, as an assistant coach, be part of the championship of 2017. But that loss was a hard one to take."

Game plan and Armando Bacot foul trouble?

"He got in foul trouble against Duke in the first matchup. He got two quick fouls and I thought that really hurt us. Moving forward in the first half, every time he gets a foul, I take him out. So just trying to manage and make sure that he's available for the most part in the second half. As a tenacious rebounder as he is, he's around bodies all the time. And offensively we want to throw the ball to him in the post at all times. So I understand that there's going to be contact there. And it's just plain and simple, we're a better team with him on the floor. So it's just managing his fouls to make sure that he stays in the game."

What he learned while being the JV coach

"That's a great question. Interesting. Last night, when Caleb was at the free-throw line and we were up by two and I told the assistants, if he makes the first one, I'm going to call timeout. And the reason -- well, you might ice your player. I was, I'm calling timeout. The reason I called timeout I was in the same situation as a JV coach. We were playing a prep school team and I decided not to call a timeout. He made the first one. I didn't call timeout. He missed the second one. They came down and I did not talk to them about when to foul, the process defensively, what we're doing on a made or missed shot. They came down hit a 3 and we lost in overtime. I was thinking that exactly last night in the semifinal game. I said I'm not making that mistake again. "And so to think that seven years as a head coach for the JV program obviously is on a much lesser scale, but you're put in positions to make decisions, whether it's in practice, games, shoot-arounds. And that experience that I had on JV, that's the first thing I was thinking about in that situation when Caleb went to the free-throw line, and that's why I made that."

On Caleb Love

"Well, one of the many things I love about Caleb is he wants to be on the biggest stage. And so I've been a part of a number of, like, in terms of the atmosphere, big-time atmospheres as a player and as a coach. Last night it was right there. And that's where Caleb wants to be. And there's very few players that want to be on that stage all the time. And Caleb does. "The other thing is, he has an unbelievable ability to move on to the next play, next possession. So I think he air-balled in the second half. And then he came down and shot that ball over Mark Williams. He could turn the ball over and next day make a really great pass. His ability to move on to the next play is brilliant. "I'm really happy for him. He's always wanted to be in this position. He's always wanted to make big shots in big-time situations. And I'm just really proud of him. And I'm happy for him and his family."

Leaky Black's defense

"It's been great. I'm so glad that nationally people are seeing how good a defender Leaky is. He's not just a good defender, he's elite. He's next-level defensively. His length and athleticism, his versatility. Last night he was guarding A.J., he was guarding Paolo, he was guarding Wendell. Throughout the year we've tried to split him in half to be able to guard two people at once. He's fantastic. "And it's not just his defense; it's his experience and leadership and his ability to make plays. Like he has the best assist-to-turnover ratio on the team. When we needed somebody to step up and make some jump shots, Leaky did that. It's just all year long, when we have needed Leaky to make a play, he's always stepped up and made a play. But defensively you guys have seen nationally -- there can't be more than two or three better wings defensively than Leaky."

Recruiting RJ Davis

"It was interesting. It was during the live period in recruiting and I actually was in Kansas City looking at the Under Armour circuit. And I flew in, took a red-eye to get to the Nike circuit for one day. And the EYBL had a series of games from 8 in the morning to 12:00 and that was it. I said, in order to be able to see everybody, I couldn't sit at just one game and watch one game. I needed to just walk around. "That's all I did was just walk around. And then I turned around and saw RJ. He was playing for the New York Renaissance. Hit a 3. Then I was looking at another game and just turned around. I saw him get a steal and a lay-in. I'm watching another game turned around he hit another 3. And then I kept looking and walking around to other games. And I turned around and he hit another 3.

"And I came back to Coach Williams. I said he's not the tallest guard, but I said he's tough, he's gritty, he's from New York. And I've always enjoyed guys that played from the New York/New Jersey area because I feel like they have a sense of toughness that you have to have out there on the floor. And eventually, later in the summer, Coach Williams offered him. That's how I saw him. "He just kept making winning plays every time that I watched him on the floor. And I just felt like that would be the perfect fit for us, because he was making plays on the ball and off the ball. And I just felt like that's one of the things that we needed. We needed a guard that could make plays in many different areas. And that's what RJ did in that game that I saw him that morning. And that's what he's done throughout his brief career here at North Carolina."

1

1

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
State
North Carolina State
Local
Kansas College Basketball
City
Kansas City, KS
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Caleb Love
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#Unc#The Tar Heels#Villanova
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Kansas Last Night

During the final minute of the national championship game, North Carolina center Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury. Kansas had a 5-on-4 advantage going down the court, but Bill Self’s squad ultimately decided to dribble the ball back out and let time run off the clock. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Clemson Suffers Major Injury Loss: College Football World Reacts

The football season has yet to start, but the Clemson Tigers have already suffered a pretty significant injury loss. On Monday, head coach Dabo Swinney shared an update that freshman wide receiver Adam Randall has torn his ACL. Randall was a four-star WR prospect and expected to be a part of the Tigers offense in 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

UNC’s Puff Johnson Is Vomiting On The Bench

The national title game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks has been one for the record books. Early in the first half, the Jayhawks stormed out to a commanding lead. However, at one point in the first half, the Tar Heels went on a 14-0 run and took a 40-25 into the break.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Gigantic 5-Star College Football Recruit Is Terrifying

Nyckoles Harbor, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete out of Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C., might be the most-terrifying college football recruit in the country. Take, for example, what the five-star college football recruit looks like on the track. The No. 16 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy