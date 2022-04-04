ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento

By By ADAM BEAM - Associated Press
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — At least two shooters opened fire before dawn Sunday in Sacramento in the city's second mass shooting in five weeks , killing six people and wounding 12 others as bars closed for the night and crowds emptied onto downtown streets, police said.

Three men and three women were killed in the violence. Their bodies remained on the pavement hours after the gunfire erupted, creating a massive crime scene that stretched across multiple city blocks. The shooters were still at large more than 14 hours later and at least four of their victims battled life-threatening bullet wounds in nearby hospitals.

As investigators poured through hundreds of pieces of evidence — much of it documented on the streets with blue and yellow markers — officials begged people to come forward with tips and videos that would help them to solve the crime.

“We’re asking for the public’s help in helping us to identify the suspects in this,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said.

Authorities found a stolen handgun at the scene and a police camera captured part of the melee, while video footage posted to social media showed what appeared to be an altercation before the gunfire broke out in the city of about 525,000, located 75 miles (120 kilometers) from San Francisco.

Detectives were trying to determine the sequence of events before the shooting. Sgt. Zach Eaton, a police spokesperson, said they “don’t know if that fight actually lead to the shooting.”

Kelsey Schar was staying on the fourth floor of Citizen Hotel when she said she heard gunshots and saw flashes in the dark. She walked to the window and “saw a guy running and just shooting,” Schar told The Associated Press.

Her friend, Madalyn Woodard, said she saw a crowd in the street scatter amid the gunfire and a girl who appeared to have been shot in the arm laying on the ground. Security guards from a nearby nightclub rushed to help the girl with what looked like napkins to try to stanch the bleeding.

A video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sounds of rapid gunfire in an area on the outskirts of the city’s main entertainment district that is packed with restaurants and bars. Nightclubs close at 2 a.m. and it’s typical for streets to be full of people at that hour.

The district is anchored by the Golden One Center that attracts big-name concerts and is home to the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, who are hosting a game Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors. City officials have invested heavily in the area to promote development in the area and police said there would be extra patrols downtown ahead of the basketball game.

“This morning our city has a broken heart,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. "We don’t know all the facts but we know there were mass casualties in a very short amount of time.”

Officers were patrolling the area near the shooting site two blocks from the State Capitol at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene, Lester told reporters. They found a large crowd gathered and six people dead in the street. Twelve others were also shot and wounded in the melee.

Pop duo Aly & AJ performed Saturday at Sacramento’s Crest Theatre and their tour bus was caught in the gunfire, the musicians said on Twitter. No one in their touring group was hurt, the tweet said.

Sunday’s violence was the third time in the U.S. this year that at least six people have been killed in a mass shooting, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. And it was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the last five weeks.

On Feb. 28, a father killed his three daughters, a chaperone and himself in a church during a weekly supervised visitation. David Mora, 39, was armed with a homemade semiautomatic rifle-style weapon, even though he was under a restraining order that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, who represents the area where Sunday's shooting happened, said she’s fielded phone calls reporting many violent incidents in her district during her 15 months in office.

Valenzuela cried at a news conference as she told reporters that the latest phone call woke her up at 2:30 a.m. Sunday with details about the latest tragedy.

“I’m heartbroken and I’m outraged,” she said. “Our community deserves better than this.”

The city's downtown development effort was working until the pandemic hit and forced many businesses to close, according to Grant Gorman, a bartender who lives near the place the shooting happened.

“Just when we were reaching some semblance of it being a bustling downtown area that was safe and we had a bunch of open businesses to go to, the pandemic hit it and just crushed it,” Gorman said.

Steinberg, the mayor, said in recent years it “has been a very difficult time in downtown Sacramento and Sacramento as a whole.”

He added that the shooting “gives pause to our entire community” but urged people to continue visiting the area despite the recent violence.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that his administration was working closely with law enforcement officials.

“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief," he said.

Kay Harris, 32, told AP she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother Sergio Harris had been killed. She said she thought he had been at the London nightclub, which is near the shooting.

“Very much so a senseless, violent act,” she said.

Pamela Harris, Sergio Harris' mother, told The Sacramento Bee the family had not heard from him yet.

“We just want to know what happened to him,” Pamela Harris told the newspaper. “Not knowing anything is just hard to face.”

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’“ he said.

Associated Press writers David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island, and Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette

6K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow The Denver Gazette and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Mother of Sacramento shooting victim decries ‘senseless massacre’ as hunt for multiple gunmen continues

The mother of one of the victims in the Sacramento mass shooting has decried the “senseless” massacre as the hunt for multiple gunmen carries on. Sergio Harris, 38, was a married father of two who died in the shooting at around 2am on Sunday morning in the California state capital. In total, six people were killed and 12 were injured – four of them critically. His mother, Pamela Harris, told NBC’s Today that “hopefully they’ll catch these people and prosecute them to the fullest”. “Because this was senseless,” she added. She said that there were “bullets everywhere” after at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

‘Mummified’ body found in wall of California convention center that hasn’t been used since 2005

A construction crew renovating an out-of-use building in California found a “mummified” body inside, police say.The workers were demolishing a wall on Wednesday at the Henry J Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland when one of them discovered the corpse.“We found remains best described as mummified,” Lt Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News. “The conditions in the walls were such that the body was preserved in good conditions.”The body has not yet been identified. Police are working to determine who the person was and how he or she got inside the wall.“Any theory is possible,” Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

‘Mummified’ body found in wall by construction crew at CA convention center, cops say

Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Kings#Shooting#Police#Downtown Sacramento#Nightclub#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Two brothers arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting that left six people dead

A second suspect has been arrested after the mass shooting in Sacramento, California that left six people dead over the weekend. The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that the suspect - 27-year-old Smiley Martin - was found at the scene of the shooting early on Sunday with “serious injuries from gunfire” and was taken to a hospital in the area. The statement said the suspect was “quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues”. Smiley Martin is the brother of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison

A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy