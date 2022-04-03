ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atletico Madrid suffer injury scare ahead of Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City... with Diego Simeone left sweating over the fitness of Jose Gimenez

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Atletico Madrid could be without Jose Gimenez for their Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester City.

The Spanish champions will travel to the Etihad for the first leg of the last-eight tie on Tuesday evening.

However, Atletico may be without one of their most influential defenders after reports revealed that Gimenez had sustained a muscular injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBpmX_0eyMZbdZ00
Jose Gimenez sustained an injury during Atletico Madrid's clash with Alaves on Saturday

Gimenez was forced off the pitch in the final five minutes of Atletico's clash with Alaves on Saturday.

The 27-year-old signalled to the bench to be substituted after sustaining a muscular injury during the game.

The extent of Gimenez's injury has not yet been revealed. He is expected to under several tests over the next 48 hours - according to Marca.

Therefore, Atletico manager Diego Simeone will be left sweating over his fitness of his star player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5bui_0eyMZbdZ00
Atletico manager Diego Simeone is sweating over his fitness for Tuesday's clash with City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lnrv_0eyMZbdZ00
Atletico are due to face Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final

Gimenez’s absence would be a big blow for Atletico as he has established himself as a crucial player on the domestic and European stage.

He has formed a formidable partnership with former City defender Stefan Savic and helped Atletico turn their form around.

As it stands, Atletico have won six games in a row and sit third in the LaLiga standings for the 2021-2022 season.

Should Gimenez be deemed unfit for Atletico's Champions League tie with City, he will most likely be replaced with Geoffrey Kondogbia or Felipe Monteiro.

The visitors will also be without Yannick Carrasco for the trip to the Etihad as he will be serving the final match of his European ban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4II9_0eyMZbdZ00
Gimenez has been instrumental for Atletico this season and would be a huge loss on Tuesday

