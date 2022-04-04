ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley ‘Bummed Out and a Bit Shell-Shocked’ After Positive COVID Result Prevents Grammys Attendance

By Jason Lipshutz
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Hours before the start of the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3) and a potential win in the best new artist category, Glass Animals announced that they would not be attending the Las Vegas ceremony due to frontman Dave Bayley testing positive for COVID-19 on a rapid PCR test earlier in the day.

“I feel fine, and am showing no symptoms so far, but nonetheless it would be truly irresponsible for me to attend the Grammy ceremony,” Bayley posted on Glass Animals’ Instagram in a note to fans. He added that the rest of the band — Drew MacFarlane, Joe Seaward and Edmund Irwin-Singer — had not tested positive, but “out of an abundance of caution,” would also not be present at the Grammys at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Glass Animals (@glassanimals)

Less than an hour before the start of the Grammys, Bayley hopped on a Zoom call with Billboard , and reiterated that he feels perfectly normal, but that not attending the ceremony was the only decision the group could make.

“I feel just bummed out and a bit shell-shocked,” Bayley says. “We took so many precautions and have been so safe, and lucky. .. but this [positive] result just came through, and I was speechless. I just stared at the result for like five minutes.”

Glass Animals’ best new artist nomination arrived late last year as their single “Heat Waves” became the British group’s breakthrough smash globally; at the time of Sunday’s ceremony, the song is logging its fourth straight week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Tonight was going to be like — it felt like a culmination,” says Bayley. “It was going to be the cherry on top of this crazy cake that’s been built. But we still have the cake! And it’s amazing.”

Hours before the best new artist trophy is given out to one of 10 nominees — also including artists ranging from Olivia Rodrigo to Jimmie Allen to The Kid LAROI to Arooj Aftab — Bayley says that it’s a “hard category” for him to try to predict a winner, including his own band. “Everyone is good!” he says. “All of these artists in this category have released music and made themselves incredibly vulnerable in a time when everyone is already vulnerable. … I wish we could share [the trophy]! Everyone deserves something.”

As “Heat Waves” logs its fourth week atop the Hot 100 — where it set a record for the longest climb to No. 1 in the history of the chart, taking 59 weeks to reach the summit — Bayley says that he has no inkling of how long Glass Animals’ biggest hit could keep ruling. After all, “Heat Waves” sits at No. 1 almost two years after the band released it in June 2020.

“I am absolutely blown away that this keeps rising to new heights,” says Bayley of “Heat Waves.” “We play it live, and hear the response of the audience, and it’s just this explosive excitement. It’s still absolutely insane.”

Before Bayley and the rest of Glass Animals watch the Grammys telecast from the comfort of their rooms, he had one final message: “Have fun tonight,” he says, “and have an extra drink for us!”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Billboard
Billboard

688

Followers

1K+

Posts

372K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

BTS member J-Hope falls during Grammys performance

BTS member J-Hope stumbled onstage while performing “Butter” with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April).During the Las Vegas performance, the singer tripped off a raised platform and fell towards some stairs.However, he managed to stay on his feet, rejoining the rest of the group and smiling.One fan who caught the moment praised J-Hope for his quick recovery: “Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping!”Elsewhere in the performance, BTS channeled Mission: Impossible in their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black. Olivia Rodrigo even made a cameo with V.BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter”, which is the band’s second English-language single.Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here. Read More BTS fans go wild for Olivia Rodrigo cameo in Grammys performanceWho is performing at the Grammys 2022?Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer during Grammy Awards
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Silk Sonic Opens 2022 GRAMMYs with Epic Performance

Silk Sonic got the party started at the 64th Annual GRAMMYs with an incredible performance! The duo, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, got the star-studded audience moving and on their feet. The duo's hit track "777" brought the packed audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Chris Stapleton
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will No Longer Attend Oscars After Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lin-Manuel Miranda will no longer attend the 94th Annual Oscars on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre in person after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. The award-winning singer-songwriter announced he would miss this year’s ceremony via his Twitter Saturday afternoon. “Made it to Hollywood… This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night,” he said.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Troy Kotsur Picked a Deep Green Tuxedo for the Oscars: "Tan Tones Wouldn't Work For Him"Oscars: Winners List...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Bummed#Glass Animals
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
RNB Cincy 100.3

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak : To Perform At The Grammys

It looks like Silk Sonic will open up the 64th Grammys on Sunday. I know they are going to kill it Fasho. They are two talented brothers. The Recording Academy and CBS have slowly but surely been unveiling their huge list of artists who are set to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony (this […]
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
The Independent

Grammys 2022: BTS fans ‘furious’ after the South Korean boy band fail to win Group Performance award

BTS fans are “infuriated” after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song “Butter.”However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”Ever since BTS’s loss, their fans, also known as The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media. “BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote....
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

688
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy